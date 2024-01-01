SM3B Series

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
21.5"
-
Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
250cd/m²
CONNECTIVITY - INTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes (1), HDMI1.4b/HDCP2.2
-
DP
No
-
DVI-D
No
-
Analog (RGB)
Yes (1)
-
Audio In
Yes (1), RGB
-
External Control (RS232C IN)
Yes (1)
-
External Control (RJ45)
Yes (1)
-
External Control (IR receiver)
Yes (Built-in type)
-
External Control (Pixel Sensor)
Yes (1)
-
USB (USB3.0)
Yes (1)
-
SD Card (SDHC/Full Size)
No
CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT
-
DP Out
No
-
Audio Out
No
-
Externel Speaker Out
No
-
External Control (RS232C OUT)
No
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
16.3mm (T/R/L/B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
510.3mm X 302.1mm X 53.8mm
-
Weight (Head)
3.6kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type compatible
No
-
External Media player Attatchable
No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign-w lite
Yes
-
SuperSign-c
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
Pixel sensor (KT-SP0)
GENERAL
-
Region
Global
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.