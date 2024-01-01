About Cookies on This Site

SM3B Series

Specs

Support

SM3B Series

22SM3B

SM3B Series

(1)
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    21.5"

  • Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness

    250cd/m²

CONNECTIVITY - INTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes (1), HDMI1.4b/HDCP2.2

  • DP

    No

  • DVI-D

    No

  • Analog (RGB)

    Yes (1)

  • Audio In

    Yes (1), RGB

  • External Control (RS232C IN)

    Yes (1)

  • External Control (RJ45)

    Yes (1)

  • External Control (IR receiver)

    Yes (Built-in type)

  • External Control (Pixel Sensor)

    Yes (1)

  • USB (USB3.0)

    Yes (1)

  • SD Card (SDHC/Full Size)

    No

CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT

  • DP Out

    No

  • Audio Out

    No

  • Externel Speaker Out

    No

  • External Control (RS232C OUT)

    No

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    16.3mm (T/R/L/B)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    510.3mm X 302.1mm X 53.8mm

  • Weight (Head)

    3.6kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    100mm x 100mm

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS type compatible

    No

  • External Media player Attatchable

    No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign-w lite

    Yes

  • SuperSign-c

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Phone to RS232C Gender

  • Optional

    Pixel sensor (KT-SP0)

GENERAL

  • Region

    Global

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 