UH5C Series

*Image is for illustration-purposes only.
*Image is for illustration-purposes only. *All devices must be connected to in the same network.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
49"
-
Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)
500
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 3.0, SD Card
-
Output
DP, Audio, Externel Speaker Out
-
External Control
RS232C, RJ45, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
11.9 mm (T), 12.4 mm (R/L), 15.5 mm (B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,103.2 x 648.0 x 38.6 mm
-
Weight (Head)
13.3kg
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
102W
-
Smart Energy Saving
70W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL/cUL/CB/TUV/KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A"/CE/KCC
-
ErP/Energy Star
Yes (EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type compatible
Yes
-
External Media player Attatchable
Yes (MP500/MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign-w lite
Yes
-
SuperSign-c
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller (2ea batteries included), Power cord, QSG, HDMI cable, Regulation book, Phone to RS232C gender, Memory cover
-
Optional
Speaker (SP-5200), Stand (ST-201T), Pixel sensor (KT-SP0), Media player, Wall bracket (LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AM-B330S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-B100)
