UH5C Series

55UH5C-B

UH5C Series

(2)
UHD Resolution & HEVC

Outstanding Picture Quality

UHD large screen delivers immersive viewing with four times higher definition than FHD. UH5C ensures stable UHD video playback with HEVC (High Efficiency Video Coding) and double the data compression ratio of H.264.
Quad Core SoC with webOS

High Performance Smart Platform

Quad Core SoC (System-on-Chip) executes several tasks at once with smooth content playback without a media player. webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive UI and simple development tools.
USB Content Scheduling

Simply Play and Schedule Content

There is no need for additional server or media player connections as UH5C supports USB playback and scheduling. Users can set a playlist and timing for playing content using a USB.

*Image is for illustration-purposes only.

PBP/PIP

Multiple Screen Composition

PBP (Picture-By-Picture) and PIP (Picture-In-Picture) enables up to two divided split screens in landscape or portrait display format enabling users to more flexibly allocate space for each content source.

Wireless Solutions

Content Sharing

Mirroring among devices is more convenient on a Wi-Fi network.

Real-time Promotion

With Beacon and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), retail stores can provide coupons and information in real-time.
SNMP Support

Real-Time Remote Monitoring

In case of malfunctions or errors, real-time remote care is available. When an alarm occurs, an e-mail notification is sent using SuperSign SW or SI SW via the SNMP Protocol.
Embedded Group Manager

Easy Content Management

The LG group manager allows users to distribute content and set data on a selected group within the same network without the need for a separate PC or a server.

*Image is for illustration-purposes only. *All devices must be connected to in the same network.

OPS/HDBaseT Connectivity

High Compatibility

UH5C provides an optional OPS (Open Pluggable Specification) Kit to connect a third-party OPS player or HDBaseT box. Users have the flexibility to choose any media player as long as it complies with the OPS.
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55"

  • Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

  • Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)

    500

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI, DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 3.0, SD Card

  • Output

    DP, Audio, Externel Speaker Out

  • External Control

    RS232C, RJ45, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    12.1mm (T), 12.6mm (R/L), 15.7mm (B)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1,239.8 x 725.2 x 38.6 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    16.6kg

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    116W

  • Smart Energy Saving

    80W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    UL/cUL/CB/TUV/KC

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A"/CE/KCC

  • ErP/Energy Star

    Yes (EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS type compatible

    Yes

  • External Media player Attatchable

    Yes (MP500/MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign-w lite

    Yes

  • SuperSign-c

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller (2ea batteries included), Power cord, QSG, HDMI cable, Regulation book, Phone to RS232C gender, Memory cover

  • Optional

    Speaker (SP-5200), Stand (ST-201T), Pixel sensor (KT-SP0), Media player, Wall bracket (LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AM-B330S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-B100)

