Touch Open Frame
New In-Cell Touch Open Frame for Optimal Customization
TNF5J-01-New-In-Cell-Touch-Open-Frame-for-Optimal-Customization-Interactive
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Slim & Light
The conventional display has a touch sensor between the cover glass layer and the CF glass and TFT glass layers, whereas In-cell Touch has a touch sensor between the CF glass layer and the TFT glass layer without a cover glass layer.
Clear Picture Quality
While scenery on the conventional display looks blurry, the image on the In-cell Touch is clear.
Design Flexibility
Various types of displays using TNF5J such as kiosk displays and publicity displays are placed.
High-Performance with
webOS 6.0
A number of tasks that can be done simultaneously are easily arranged through the webOS platform.
* SoC : System On Chip
** GUI : Graphical User Interface
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
43
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Edge
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
500nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,000:1
-
Dynamic CR
NO
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07 Billion colors
-
Response Time
9ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 12%
-
Life time
50,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
-
Portait / Landscape
YES / YES
-
Transparency
N/A
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
N/A
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
YES (2ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
2.2/1.4
-
DP In
NO
-
DVI-D In
NO
-
RGB In
NO
-
Audio In
NO
-
RS232C In
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1ea)
-
IR In
YES
-
USB In
USB2.0 Type A (1ea)
-
HDMI Out
NO
-
DP Out
NO
-
Audio Out
YES
-
Touch USB
USB2.0 Type B (1ea)
-
External Speaker Out
NO
-
RS232C Out
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
NO
-
IR Out
NO
-
Daisy Chain
NO
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
T/R/L/B : 10.9/10.9/10.9/13.5mm
-
Weight (Head)
10.4Kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
N/A
-
Packed Weight
12.4Kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
967.2 x 558.4 x 38.0mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
N/A
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1064 x 665 x 156mm
-
Handle
NO
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
200 x 200 mm
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
8GB
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
NO
-
Temperature Sensor
YES
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
NO
-
Pixel Sensor
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
NO
-
Current Sensor
NO
-
BLU Sensor
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
NO
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
YES
-
Power Indicator
NO
-
Local Key Operation
NO
-
FAN (Built-in)
NO
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS 6.0
-
Local Contents Scheduling
YES
-
Group Manager
YES
-
USB Plug & Play
YES
-
Fail over
YES
-
Booting Logo Image
YES
-
No Signal Image
YES
-
RS232C Sync
NO
-
Local Network Sync
NO
-
Backlight Sync
NO
-
PIP
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
Screen Share
NO
-
Video Tag
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
Play via URL
YES
-
Screen Rotation
YES
-
External Input Rotation
NO
-
Gapless Playback
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
NO
-
Setting Data Cloning
YES
-
SNMP
YES
-
ISM Method
YES
-
Auto Set ID
NO
-
Status Mailing
YES
-
Control Manager
YES
-
Cisco Certification
YES
-
Crestron Connected
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
PM mode
YES
-
Wake on LAN
YES
-
Network Ready
YES
-
Beacon
NO
-
HDMI-CEC
YES
-
SI Server Setting
YES
-
webRTC
YES
-
Pro:Idiom
YES
-
Brightness Compensation
NO
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
NO
-
Scan Inversion
NO
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
95W
-
Max.
110W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
324 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 375 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
67W
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power off
0.5W
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
NO
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ERP / Energy Star
YES / NO
-
ePEAT(US only)
NO
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type compatible
NO
-
OPS Power Built-in
NO
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
YES
-
SuperSign WB
NO
-
SuperSign Cloud
YES
-
Promota
NO
-
Mobile CMS
YES
-
Connected Care
YES
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, Polski
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Power Cord 1.55m, USB Cable(Type A-Type B) 1.8m, User Manual, QSG, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), RS232C Gender, IR Receiver
-
Optional
NO
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
Max. 45 degree
-
Tilt (Face down)
N/A
-
IP Rating
N/A
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
YES
-
Power Protection
N/A
-
Direct Sunlight
N/A
DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH
-
Available Object Size for Touch
Ø6 mm ↑
-
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
90ms ↓
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
3.5mm
-
Interface
USB2.0
-
Protection Glass Thickness
N/A
-
Protection Glass Transmission
N/A
-
Operating System Support
Windows 10
-
Multi Touch Point
Max. 10 Points
-
