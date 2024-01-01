About Cookies on This Site

TN3F Series

86TN3F-B

TN3F Series

(0)

True Interactivity for a Collaborative Meeting

In a complex writing environment such as meeting rooms and classrooms, TN3F is the ideal solution. The In-Cell Touch and Active Pen, which incorporate state-of-the-art touch technology, provide an unrivaled cursive writing experience.
In-Cell Touch
NATURAL CURSIVE WRITING EXPERIENCE

In-Cell Touch

The In-Cell touch technology provides advantages in writing performance, visibility, and design because the LCD panel and protective glass are directly bonded with no air gaps. The In-Cell touch signage delivers a high-quality user experience and boosts your efficiency with its slim design and outstanding writing performance.
Active Pen
NATURAL CURSIVE WRITING EXPERIENCE

Active Pen

Use TN3F's Active Pen to write in a more natural and detailed way. The Active Pen is pressure sensitive, so strokes can be thick or thin, and the user's handwriting can be perfectly reproduced on the screen.
Data Mirroring
COLLABORATION & CONNECT

Data Mirroring

TN3F's data mirroring technology enables two-way writing and sharing in real time to remotely share annotations and facilitate collaboration in meetings in any space, anytime and anywhere.
Screen & File Sharing
COLLABORATION & CONNECT

Screen & File Sharing

TN3F's screen sharing provides the content-sharing function with laptops or various mobile devices, enabling more efficient and immersive meetings. Using the IDB DUO App, files can be directly shared between the Interactive Digital Board and the client devices, so you can carry out smarter meetings.
Interactive UX-UI
USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Interactive UX-UI

New Interactive Display Application supports intuitive UX/UI that includes a simple launcher menu, easy control center, and seamless tool bar.
All-in one
USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

All-in one

The TN3F integrates both webOS and IDB apps into a high performance Soc, without a PC. The IDB mode can be instantly started with just one touch.
USB-C Type Ready
USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

USB-C Type Ready

The TN3F provides video, audio, and power all in one, making it quick and easy to connect to other devices for smarter meetings. It also supports USB-C type cables that can replace other connectors, such as USB-B, USB-A, HDMI.
True Color, Immersive View
SUPERIOR PICTURE QUALITY

True Color, Immersive View

The TN3F is large enough to display content and catch the attention of various meeting participants. The IPS panel clearly conveys content at various angles, regardless of where participants are sitting. Each pixel of the IPS panel reproduces the actual image's color without any distortion.
Vivid Color Details with Ultra HD
SUPERIOR PICTURE QUALITY

Vivid Color Details with Ultra HD

Using UHD resolution will allow you to view details at a resolution that is four times higher than FHD, even while zoomed in. Various content such as documents, images, and videos are displayed without any distortion of image quality, which is especially important in a complex business environment.
Customer App

LG C-Display+
Customer App

Find the latest production information along with reference case, OLED/LED/Video Wall configurator, manual and sales contact information.
LG C-Display+<br>Customer App Visit Our Web Application LG C-Display+<br>Customer App Go to Download App
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    85.6

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

  • Brightness(Typ., cd/m², w/ Protection Glass)

    350

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Response Time

    8ms(G to G)

  • Life Time (Typ.)

    30,000 Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours

    16Hr

  • Orientation

    Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

  • Video / Audio

    HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, USB

  • External Control

    RS232C In/Out

  • USB

    USB 2.0 (2), USB Type C(USB2.0), Touch Out(USB2.0,B Type)(2)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    (T/L/R/B) set: 28.8mm

  • Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

    1952.6 X 1164.1 X 86.4mm

  • Weight (Head)

    66.7kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

    2190 X 1470 X 371mm

  • Packed Weight

    96.4kg

  • Handle

    Yes

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)

    360W / 420W

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Built in(10W/Ch)

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type Compatible

    Yes

  • optional

    (OPS Kit (KT-OPSF))

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI(3M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Touch Pen(2ea, include battery 2ea), Pen Tip(12ea), Tip Remover(2ea), USB Type-C Cable, Ferrite Core Filter

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • IDB App

    Yes

TOUCH SPECIFICATIONS

  • Touch type

    In-cell

  • Available object size for touch

    Ø5 mm ↑

  • Reponse Time (PC Windows 10)

    70ms↓

  • Accuracy

    1.5mm

  • Interface

    USB 2.0

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    1.85T (Anti-Glare)

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    88%

  • Operating System Support

    Win7 professional, Win8.1, Win10

  • Multi touch point

    Finger : Max 20 Point (Windows), Finger: Max 10Point (webOS), Active Pen : Max 2 Point

