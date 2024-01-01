We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All-in-one Essential Series
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
All-in-one LED Screen
Dedicated Accessory Kits
Easy Installation
* Fixing screws or installing wall mount / accessories is needed additionally.
All Spec
INFORMATION
-
Model name
LAEB015
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1 SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
1.56
-
Screen Resolution (WxH)
1,920 x 1,080
-
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
250 x 281.25
-
No. of Modules per Screen (WxH)
12x6 (Total 72)
-
Screen Dimensions (W x H x D, mm, including bezel)
3,004.6 × 1,692.1 x 35.5
-
Screen Surface Area (㎡)
5.06
-
Weight per Module (kg)
131
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
409,600
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±0.2
-
Cabinet material
Aluminum
-
Service access
Front
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
800
-
Color Temperature
6,500
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160 × 160
-
Brightness Uniformity
98%
-
Color Uniformity
±0.015Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000
-
Processing Depth (bit)
16
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Consumption (W/Screen, Max.)
3,000
-
Power Consumption (W/Screen, Avg.)
1,200
-
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
593
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
10,236
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
4,094
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
≥2880
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
-
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
100,000
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
0℃ to +40℃
-
Operating Humidity
<90%RH(without condensation)
-
IP rating Front
IP40
-
IP rating Rear
IP20
STANDARD
-
Certification
CE,FCC,ETL,CB
ENVIRONMENT
-
Environment
RoHS, REACH
CONTROLLER
-
Controller
Embedded
-
