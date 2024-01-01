About Cookies on This Site

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

All-in-one LED Screen

LG's All-in-one Essential series is a 136-inch large screen which is offered as an All-in-one package including an embedded controller. Eliminating the prejudice that LED displays are difficult and complex to install, the All-in-one Essential series doesn't require controller connections or module configuration. After a simple installation process, all you need to do is to turn on the screen with a remote control like home TV.

All-in-one LED Screen

Dedicated Accessory Kits

The product is offered with the flight case which includes every necessary component including the landscape wall mount and tools for installation. The motorized stand is provided as an option, so that you can easily place it depending on your installation sites. With this stand, you can adjust a height of the screen including stand from 2.0 m to 2.5 m.

Dedicated Accessory Kits

Easy Installation

The installation process of the All-in-one Essential series is very simple. After securing two cabinets which are included in the flight kit, attach each LED display module to them. Lastly, plug in the power cable. This hassle-free installation saves time and labor, thereby making users handle the LED screen with ease.

Easy Installation

* Fixing screws or installing wall mount / accessories is needed additionally.

pc lazyloaded

Quick Maintenance

In case of failure related to the LED module or the system board, it can be serviced from the front. The LED module can be simply detached by the provided magnetic tool and replaced quickly without cabling.

Simple Power Connection

Simple Power Connection

The LAEB series is operated with a single or double AC cable* without the need for a complicated power connection and enables neat installation.

* Two AC cables are needed for 110V AC.

Operating in a Humid Environment

Operating in a Humid Environment

The All-in-one Essential series can be operated under 90% RH* environment.

* Without condensation

Power Saving Standby Mode

Power Saving Standby Mode

When there is no input with remote control for a period of time, the screen turns off and the main circuit parts inside the LED cabinet go to a standby mode. This leads to saving power consumption.
Print

All Spec

INFORMATION

  • Model name

    LAEB015

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    3 in 1 SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    1.56

  • Screen Resolution (WxH)

    1,920 x 1,080

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    250 x 281.25

  • No. of Modules per Screen (WxH)

    12x6 (Total 72)

  • Screen Dimensions (W x H x D, mm, including bezel)

    3,004.6 × 1,692.1 x 35.5

  • Screen Surface Area (㎡)

    5.06

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    131

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    409,600

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±0.2

  • Cabinet material

    Aluminum

  • Service access

    Front

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    800

  • Color Temperature

    6,500

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160 × 160

  • Brightness Uniformity

    98%

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.015Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, Max.)

    3,000

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, Avg.)

    1,200

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    593

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

    10,236

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

    4,094

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    ≥2880

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    0℃ to +40℃

  • Operating Humidity

    <90%RH(without condensation)

  • IP rating Front

    IP40

  • IP rating Rear

    IP20

STANDARD

  • Certification

    CE,FCC,ETL,CB

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    Embedded

