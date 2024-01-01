We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Fine-pitch Essential Series
Fine-pitch Essential Series
Cableless Installation and Clean Design
Cableless Installation and Clean Design
16:9 Aspect Ratio Optimized for FHD/UHD Content
16:9 Aspect Ratio Optimized for FHD/UHD Content
Easy-handling Lightweight Cabinet
Easy-handling Lightweight Cabinet
Signal / Power Redundancy
Signal / Power Redundancy
Front Serviceability
Front Serviceability
Compatibility with LG Software Solutions
Uniform Picture Quality
Uniform Picture Quality
Vividness with Color Accuracy
Vividness with Color Accuracy
RoHS Certified Safe Product
RoHS Certified Safe Product
All Spec
INFORMATION
-
Model name
LAS009DB7-F
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.945
-
Module Resolution (WxH)
320 × 180
-
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
302.4 × 170.1
-
Weight per Module (kg)
0.65
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
2 × 2
-
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
640 × 360
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
604.8x340.2x72.5
-
Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)
0.206
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
7.4
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)
36.0
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
718,184
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±0.5
-
Cabinet material
Die Casting Aluminum
-
Service access
Front * Min. 50mm needed between cabinet rear surface and back wall.
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Color Temperature (K)
3,000 - 10,000
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
140
-
Brightness Uniformity
≥ 97%
-
Color Uniformity
± 0.003 Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
7,000
-
Processing Depth (bit)
16
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
120
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
62
-
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
620
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
409
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
212
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)
2,115
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,840
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
-
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
100,000
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
-10° to +40°
-
Operating Humidity
10-80% RH
-
IP rating Front
IP5X
-
IP rating Rear
IP5X
STANDARD
-
Certification
CE/FCC/cTUVus/CB
ENVIRONMENT
-
Environment
RoHS/REACH
CONTROLLER
-
Controller
LCLG006
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.