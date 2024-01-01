We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CamSync
The flow of black lines can be prevented by adjusting the LED display’s V-Sync to match the frequency between the camera and LED. This can reduce a rolling shutter effect while the camera is shooting.