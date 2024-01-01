About Cookies on This Site

LBCJ026-GM

LBCJ026-GM

LED Display for Virtual Production

-45 degree side view with infill image

LED Display for Virtual Production

A virtual production studio with curved LED walls and ceiling and floor LEDs is filming a video of snowy mountain scenery.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Easy Installation & Maintenance

The module can be easily removed using the suction tool (with front or rear selective service access). The positioning pins and magnets help perform panel adjustments accurately and quickly, ensuring seamless screen assembly.

 

The 'Positioning Pins', 'Magnetic Assembly', 'Comfortable Handles', and 'Fast Lock & One-Handed Control' parts in the cabinet are enlarged.

Curved LED walls are installed in a studio.

Curve Effect Available

The mechanical connection between the two panels is secured by an angle adapter system and a fast lock, adjustable by 10 degrees in concave areas and 5 degrees in convex areas.

 

The part where the cabinet can be installed either as stacking or hanging is enlarged and shown.

Stacking & Hanging System Available

Installation can be performed by stacking or hanging, using the optional accessories (single, double, triple beams) for customization to the studio environment.

 

In a comparison of an SDR screen and HDR-enabled screen, a conventional LED display screen with flickering and rolling image symptoms is being compared with a screen that shows colors accurately with a high refresh rate.

Broadcast Quality Available

Accurate color reproduction, low latency of video processing, and HDR capability.

 

A virtual production studio which has curved LED walls and ceiling and floor LEDs is being filmed, and a compatible controller is being displayed next to it.

Brompton LED Processor & Data Distribution

As Brompton controllers are common in the broadcast and virtual production industry, LBCJ series offers support for them.

All Spec

INFORMATION

  • Model name

    LBCJ026-GM

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    3 in 1

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    2.60

  • Module Resolution (WxH)

    96x96

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    250x250

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    0.59

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

    2 x 2

  • Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

    192x192

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    500x500x75.5

  • Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)

    0.250

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    5.9

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)

    24.0

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    147,456

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±0.15

  • Cabinet material

    Die casting
    Magnesium alloy

  • Service access

    Front or Rear
    (select one only)

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    Brompton SX40

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS,REACH

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Brightness Uniformity

    97%

  • Color Temperature (K)

    2,000-11,000

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.003CxCy

  • Contrast Ratio

    5,000:1

  • Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    1,500

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16 (PQ, HLG)

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    160

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    205

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    614

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

    2,457

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

    60.00

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

    180

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    720

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    7,680

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Humidity

    0~80%RH

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    -10℃ to +45℃

