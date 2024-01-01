About Cookies on This Site

LG Miraclass, 4K Screen

LDAA025-MD

front view with inscreen

A large LED screen is showing a colorful and lively action scene at the movie theater.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Discover New Depths with
True Black Immersion

With its series of individual, self-emissive LEDs, the LED screen of LG Miraclass results in distinctive and eye-catching contrast, taking the viewing experience to a whole new level.

Feast Your Eyes
on a Festival of Color

With 24-bit color processing, capable of displaying 68.7 billion color variants,
the LG Miraclass reproduces DCI-P3 colors just as the content creators intended.

The audience at the theater are watching a racing scene that shows the colors the filmmaker intended.

Brightness Brings Detail to Life

The LG Miraclass is made up of self-emissive LEDs working independently.
The result is bright and brilliant picture quality, with no corner dimming or image distortion.

A man is shown snowboarding down a snowy mountain. In this scene, the edges of the screen are darkened using Single Light Source Projection, while the Self-Emissive LED Screen shows the color distinctly and clearly.

Brightness to Illuminate and Inspire

Adjust the brightness to your preferred setting, with five stages ranging from 48 to 300 nits.
Personalize your viewing experience and make your media the highlight.

Screens of various brightness ranging from 48 to 300 nits are being shown, which can support not only movie screenings but also corporate events.

Take Picture Quality
to Another Dimension

With consistent brightness and clarity from corner to corner of the screen, audiences can fully
immerse themselves in the 3D viewing experience, wherever they sit.

In the movie theater, people are watching the movie wearing 3D glasses, and the 3D screen’s liveliness is being conveyed to the audience.

* 3D active glasses (Volfoni, XpanD) are required.

Easy Operation with
Intuitive Software

Dedicated management software is on hand to help operators run the new LED screens smoothly
and with confidence. Various functions can now be accessed at the touch of a button.

Movie theater manager is simply adjusting movie theater screen settings in the office.

* The above image is for illustration purposes only. Actual GUI may differ.

Dolby-Compatible LED Screen

The new LG Miraclass can be quickly and seamlessly integrated into theaters, thanks to its compatibility with Dolby. Dolby IMS supports stable and professional content operation, while the combination of Dolby Atmos sound and LG picture quality makes movies truly memorable.

LG Miraclass screen is compatible with Dolby.

* Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

Explore more showroom at LG Digital Connect

Explore more
showroom at
LG Digital Connect

Explore more <br>showroom at <br>LG Digital Connect Explore
All Spec

INFORMATION

  • Model name

    LDAA025-MD

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    2.5mm

  • Pixel Configuration

    SMD

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

    6 (2 x 3)

  • Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

    256 x 180

  • Cabinet material

    Aluminum

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    Main : 640 x 450 x 59 (163 w/back cover)
    Secondary : 640 x 450 x 59 (101 w/handle)

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    Main Cabinet : 13.8
    Secondary : 7.5

  • Service access

    Rear only

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    48(DCI) / 55 / 65 / 75 / 100 / 130 / 260 / 300

  • Contrast Ratio

    ≥4,000:1

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    160

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    15bit@24/48/50Hz

