Floor LED Display for Virtual Production
A virtual production studio with curved LED walls and ceiling and floor LEDs is filming images of a forest and field landscape.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
High Durability
LFCL series is a unique display installed on the floor with high durability designed to load up to 1,500 kg/sqm.
Excellent Usability
Surface safety when installing the screen on the floor (IP66 protective non-slip mat) and high visual performance (with high contrast LED for uniform visual performance in black) are considered.
* As the surface is made of polycarbonate, it may be susceptible to scratches (especially against metal).
Easy Installation and Maintenance
Its simple product structure allows for easy installation and quick maintenance. You can quickly deploy and connect the cabinets with the foot support system without any tools. A simple flush control mechanism design is applied to keep the height level regardless of floor type. In addition, magnets attached to the LED module allow for easy maintenance, and hot-swapping* is able during the display operation.
It is easy to install LFCM by simply fixing the cabinet with the footer, and the magnets attached to the LED module allow for easy maintenance with the screen on.
* Hot Swapping : Swap module on-site during screen’s on the operation.
High Brightness
The LFCL series gives a versatile filming experience in XR Stage and mid-sized VP Studio. Moreover, the rendered content is highly visible with 3,000 nits. Available to shoot dust and water scenes with IP66 rating. The realistic filming of desert, beach, and fire scenes keep DP and camera operators contented.
Brompton LED Processor & Data Distribution
As Brompton controllers are common in the broadcast and virtual production industry, LFCL series offers support for them.
All Spec
INFORMATION
-
Model name
LFCL039-GN
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1 SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
3.906
-
Module Resolution (WxH)
64x64
-
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
250x250
-
Weight per Module (kg)
0.90
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
2 x 2
-
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
128 x 128
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
500x500x84.5
-
Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)
0.250
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
10.5
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)
42.0
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
65,536
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±0.5
-
Cabinet material
Die-casting Aluminum
-
Service access
Front
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
3,000
-
Color Temperature (K)
2,000-11,000
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
120
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
120
-
Brightness Uniformity
≥97%
-
Color Uniformity
±0.003Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
5,000:1
-
Processing Depth (bit)
14 (PQ, HLG)
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
240
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
80
-
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
960
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
819
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
273
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)
3,276
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,840
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
-10℃ to +45℃
-
Operating Humidity
0-80%RH Non-condensing
-
IP rating Front
IP65
-
IP rating Rear
IP65
-
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
100,000
STANDARD
-
Certification
CE,FCC,ETL
CONTROLLER
-
Controller
Brompton SX40
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.