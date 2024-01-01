We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Indoor LED
Floor LED Display for
Virtual Productrion
A virtual production studio with curved LED walls and ceiling and floor LEDs is filming images of a forest and field landscape.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
High Durability
LFCM is a unique display installed on the floor with high durability designed to load up to 1,500 kg/sqm.
* The LFCM LED display passed a TÜV Rheinland-approved compression test, where a vertical downward force was gradually applied until the display was broken (Test report No.: CN21Y9D3 001).
Excellent Usability
Surface safety when installing the screen on the floor IP65 protective slip-resistant mat and reflection-reducing surfaces and high visual performance with high contrast LED for uniform visual performance in black are considered. New mask with diffusing powder has been applied for reducing the color shifting and refracting the light to various directions as considering its usage for XR Stage.
* As the surface is made of polycarbonate, it may be susceptible to scratches (especially against metal).
Easy Installation and Maintenance
The product features a simple structure that enables fast installation and easy maintenance. The cabinets can be easily deployed and connected using the foot support system. A straightforward flush control mechanism design helps to maintain consistent height levels on different types of floors. Additionally, the LED module is equipped with magnets for convenient maintenance, and hot swapping is possible even while the display is in operation.
It is easy to install LFCM by simply fixing the cabinet with the footer, and the magnets attached to the LED module allow for easy maintenance with the screen on.
* Hot Swapping : Swap module on-site during screen’s on the operation.
Powerful UI/UX with
Megapixel VR HELIOS LED
Processing Platform
Thanks to the compatibility between LFCM and the Megapixel VR HELIOS LED processing platform, you can now utilize the powerful UX and UI functionalities offered by HELIOS. HELIOS processing platform includes Real-Time Mapping and Multi-User Control, Superior Color Control, Hyper-Speed Seam Correction using a game controller, and Monitoring and Diagnostics through connected diagnostics.
The Megapixel VR HELIOS LED processing platform provides access to the features such as Real-Time Mapping and Multi-Use Control, Superior Color Control, Hyper-Speed Seam Correction using a Game Controller, and Monitoring and Diagnostics using Connected Diagnostics.
* Please note that Megapixel VR HELIOS LED processing platform needs to be purchased separately, and depending on the actual usage environment, there may be limitations in the implementation of certain features offered by HELIOS. A game controller needs to be purchased separately.
All Spec
INFORMATION
-
Model name
LFCM039-GN
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pixel Configuration
Single SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
3.91
-
Module Resolution (WxH)
64x64
-
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
250x250
-
Weight per Module (kg)
0.90
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
2x2
-
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
128x128
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
500x500x83.3
-
Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)
0.25
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
12
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)
48
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
65,536
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±0.5
-
Cabinet material
Die-casting Aluminum
-
Service access
Front
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
1,500
-
Color Temperature (K)
3,500~9,000
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
160
-
Brightness Uniformity
0.97
-
Color Uniformity
±0.003Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
5,000:1
-
Processing Depth (bit)
16
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
180
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
60
-
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
720
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
819
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
273
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)
3,276
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
7,680
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
-10℃ to +45℃
-
Operating Humidity
0~80%RH
-
IP rating Front
IP65
-
IP rating Rear
IP65
-
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
100,000
STANDARD
-
Certification
CE, FCC, ETL
ENVIRONMENT
-
Environment
RoHS, REACH
CONTROLLER
-
Controller
(MVR HEIOS)
-
