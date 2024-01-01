We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Versatile Series
Fast Installation
Two Cabinet Options
90° Corner Design Available
All Spec
INFORMATION
-
Model name
LSCA039-GK
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1 SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
3.91
-
Module Resolution (WxH)
64 × 128
-
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
250 × 500
-
Weight per Module (kg)
1.30
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
2 × 2 / 2 × 1 (Half-sized)
-
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
128 × 256 / 128 × 128 (Half-sized)
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
500 × 1,000 × 66 / 500 × 500 × 66 (Half-sized)
-
Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)
0.500 / 0.250 (Half-sized)
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
12.0 / 8.0 (Half-sized)
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)
24.0 / 32.0 (Half-sized)
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
65,536
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
± 0.3 mm
-
Cabinet material
Die Casting Aluminum Alloy
-
Service access
Front or Rear (One Option Only)
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Color Temperature
3,500 ~ 9,000
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
160
-
Brightness Uniformity
97%
-
Color Uniformity
± 0.003 Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
7,000
-
Processing Depth (bit)
14
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
270 / 135 (Half-sized)
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
90 / 45 (Half-sized)
-
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
540
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,840
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
-
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
100,000
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
-10 °C to +45 °C
-
Operating Humidity
0 - 80 % RH
-
IP rating Front
IP30
-
IP rating Rear
IP30
STANDARD
-
Certification
CE,FCC,ETL
ENVIRONMENT
-
Environment
RoHS
CONTROLLER
-
Controller
CVCA, LCIN006
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.