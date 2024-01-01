About Cookies on This Site

Indoor LED Series

LSGA026-GK

Indoor LED Series

-45 degree side view with infill image

LSGA Indoor LED Series

LSGA Indoor LED Series

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Fast Installation

Various factors such as safety knobs, fast locks, handles, and positioning pins facilitate the installer in smoothly setting up and dismantling LED screens without the requirement of extra tools.

 

Fast Installation

Easy Maintenance

The LSGA series features a lock fixing method that requires no additional tools, simplifying the process of replacing LED modules or power/data units and resulting in time and cost savings for maintenance.

 

Easy Maintenance

Curved LED walls are installed in a studio.

Two Cabinet Options

The LSGA series offers two cabinet sizes to accommodate customer demands for various screen sizes.

 

Front and Rear Serviceability

Front and Rear Serviceability

The product offers either front access or rear access, allowing customers to choose installation options according to their environment and minimizes limitations in installation and maintenance.

Print

All Spec

INFORMATION

  • Model name

    LSGA026-GK

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    Single SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    2.6

  • Module Resolution (WxH)

    96x96

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    250x250

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    0.55

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

    2x4

  • Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

    192x384

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    500x1,000x90

  • Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)

    0.5

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    10

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)

    20

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    147,456

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±0.1

  • Cabinet material

    Magnalium

  • Service access

    Front & Rear

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    800

  • Color Temperature (K)

    3,200~9,300

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    140

  • Brightness Uniformity

    0.98

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.003Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    6,500:1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    14

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

    196

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

    66

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    392

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    535

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    180

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

    1,070

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    -10℃ to +40℃

  • Operating Humidity

    10~80%RH

  • IP rating Front

    IP40

  • IP rating Rear

    IP20

STANDARD

  • Certification

    CE, FCC, cTUVus, CB

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    CVGA

