Outdoor LED Display for Cruise Ships

GNEB062-GN

Outdoor LED Display for Cruise Ships

Front view with infill image

Outdoor LED Display for Cruise Ships

People are enjoying swimming in the cruise’s pool, and a large LED is hanging on the walls on board. The LED screen is promoting the cruise’s Summer Night Party that will be held on the cruise.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

GNEB series has Conformal Coating on the power board to protect LED even in a humid or salty environment.

Durability for Rough Environment

GNEB series provides durability with marine-grade powder coating and conformal coating to protect against salinity and corrosion in marine environments and weather conditions. Both the front and rear of the cabinet are IP67-certified and feature reliable designs for seaside, allowing for stable power and data connections protected by outdoor environmental factors such as wet weather and the salinity. The unexposed front screws further lower the risk of corrosion.

 

 

* Metal parts meet Qualicoat standards.

GNEB series can offer front and rear access, and get easy replacement with handles.

Easy Maintenanace

The product offers both front and rear access, and features a power distribution unit (PDU) of a modular cabinet that can be easily attached or detached, thereby allowing for easy maintenance. A self-contained PSU and receiver card with handles allow quick and easy replacement.

 

There is a LED screen and the screen is being watched with two mobile phone cameras. Despite showing the same advertisement, the conventional screen shows black bars, but the GNEB series clearly shows the original screen.

High Refresh Rate

A high refresh rate of 7,680 Hz assures the smooth playback of content. The flicker-free image prevents the black bars that typically occur during video playback, and reduces eye strain and blurred images for viewers.

 

It shows different sizes of LEDs, such as 1600 by 1200, 1600 by 1800, 800 by 1200, and 3200 by 3600.

Flexible Configuration and Installation

A variety of cabinet sizes are supported for flexible screen configuration and installation. Sizes of up to a 3,200 × 3,600 mm super cabinet are available for more convenient installation.

Compatibility with LG Software Solutions

When connected with LG's CVEA system controller, the GNEB series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business properly.

 

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the GNEB series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. System controller with webOS enables GNEB series to be compatible with LG software solutions.&quot;

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
* Actual GUI may vary in different webOS versions.
* SuperSign CMS service needs to be purchased separately.

All Spec

INFORMATION

  • Model name

    GNEB062-GN

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    Single SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    6.25

  • Module Resolution (WxH)

    64x96

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    400x600

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    8.33

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)

    34.7

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    25,600

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±1.0

  • Cabinet material

    Al

  • Service access

    Front or Rear (select one only)

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    6,000

  • Color Temperature (K)

    3,500~8,500

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    140

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    130

  • Brightness Uniformity

    97%

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.05Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    5,000:1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

    167

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

    67

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    696

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    569

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    228

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

    2,367

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    7,680

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    -30°C to +50°C

  • Operating Humidity

    0~90%RH

  • IP rating Front

    IP67

  • IP rating Rear

    IP67

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    CVEA

90 DEGREE CORNER CUT

  • 90 degree corner cut

    Yes

