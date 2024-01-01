About Cookies on This Site

Outdoor LED for Stadium Perimeter

GPEJ100

GPEJ100-GN

Outdoor LED for Stadium Perimeter

LG Outdoor LED for Stadium Perimeter, Front view with infill image, GPEJ100

Outdoor LED for Stadium
Perimeter

At the stadium, a soccer game is being held, and LEDs are installed low on the wall along the edge of the field to show advertisements.

Design for Various Situations in Field

There are several rollers and hinges put in multiple places to allow immediate access to the site from the outside in the case of an emergency, making it easy and convenient to create a safety gate and emergency exit.

Protective Design
for Players

Taking into consideration the safety of players and staff, GPEJ series has been specially designed with rubber louvers attached in front of the cabinet and EVA Top to prevent serious injury.

* GPEJ is built to UEFA specifications.
* EVA(Ethylene-vinyl acetate) is an elastomeric polymer that produces materials which are "rubber-like" in softness and flexibility.

Outstanding
Visibility

Offering a powerful 6,000 nits of brightness, this super-bright display excels outdoors even in direct sunlight, instantly capturing attention and effectively delivering content.

Smooth Playback in
Dynamic Motion

GPEJ series with a high refresh rate of 7,680 Hz gives viewers a clearer view by reducing the black bars, blurring, and flickering that commonly occur during video playback.

* It shows a higher refresh rate than 4,000 Hz in the existing LBB series.

Reliable
Weatherproof
Design

The front and back of the unit case are both IP65 certified, allowing for stable operation in raniy and dusty environment.

* IP65 test was conducted by swashing water on the front and back of the product for 10 minutes.

Compatibility with LG Software
Solutions

When connected with LG's CVEA system controller, the GPEJ series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business properly.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the GPEJ series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. System controller with webOS enables GPEJ series to be compatible with LG software solutions.

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
* Actual GUI may vary in different webOS versions.
* LG Software solutions needs to be purchased separately.

All Spec

INFORMATION

  • Model name

    GPEJ100-GN

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    Single SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    10.00

  • Module Resolution (WxH)

    40 × 30

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    400x300

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    1.65

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

    4X3

  • Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

    160x90

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    1,600x900x105

  • Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)

    1.440

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    55.0

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)

    38.2

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    14,400

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±1.0

  • Cabinet material

    Al

  • Service access

    Front and Rear

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    6,000

  • Color Temperature (K)

    3,500~8,500

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    110

  • Brightness Uniformity

    97%

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.05Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    7,000:1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

    1,000

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

    400

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    694

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    3,413

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    1,365

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

    2,368

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    7,680

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    -30°C to +50°C

  • Operating Humidity

    0~90%RH

  • IP rating Front

    IP65

  • IP rating Rear

    IP65

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

STANDARD

  • Certification

    CE, FCC, ETL

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    CVEA

