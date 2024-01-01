We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Versatile Series
Fast Installation
Various factors including magnets on the top and bottom, positioning pins, handles and fast locks help installers easily set up and dismantle the LED screens without additional tools.
Two Cabinet Options
The GSCA series offers two sizes of cabinets enabling a screen size configuration that fits perfectly with customer's demands.
IP Rated Weatherproof
& 90° Corner Design
The cabinet is IP65 certified, allowing stable operation unaffected by weather and harsh outdoor environments. Also, if you add a 90° corner option, the GSCA series can deliver flawless content even when installed on the corners.
All Spec
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1 SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
3.91
-
Module Resolution (WxH)
64 × 128
-
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
250 × 500
-
Weight per Module (kg)
1.40
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
2 × 2 / 2 × 1 (Half-sized)
-
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
128 × 256 / 128 × 128 (Half-sized)
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
500 × 1,000 × 66.05
500 × 500 × 66.05 (Half-sized)
-
Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)
0.500 / 0.250 (Half-sized)
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
12.5 / 7.9 (Half-sized)
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)
24.9 / 31.7 (Half-sized)
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
65,536
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
± 0.3 mm
-
Cabinet material
Die-casting Magnesium
-
Service access
Front or Rear (One Option Only)
INFORMATION
-
Model name
GSCA039-GN
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
155
-
Brightness Uniformity
97%
-
Color Uniformity
± 0.003 Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
6,000
-
Processing Depth (bit)
14
-
Color Temperature
3,500 ~ 9,000
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
300 / 150 (Half-sized)
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
100 / 50 (Half-sized)
-
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
600
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
1024 / 512 (Half-sized)
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
341 / 171 (Half-sized)
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)
2047
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,840
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
-20℃ to +45℃
-
Operating Humidity
10-99%RH
-
IP rating Front
IP65
-
IP rating Rear
IP65
ENVIRONMENT
-
Environment
RoHS
CONTROLLER
-
Controller
LCIN006
