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LG Dishwasher Salt Refill Funnel
LG Dishwasher Salt Refill Funnel
Key Features
- LG Dishwashers Genuine Funnel
- Minimize the amount of salt wasted during use
Mounting Location
* The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model. For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Use
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
1.Remove the lower rack and remove the cap of the salt dispenser located on the left side of the filters.
2. Before using the appliance for the first time, it is necessary to pour 1 kg of dishwasher salt and 1 litre of water at the same time if intending to use the water softener system. When refilling the salt, use a funnel. Refer to Before Using section.
3. Refit the cap tightly.
4. Run the Rinse cycle without dishes.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL
Part Number
3016ED3001A.
Category
Others
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Diameter (cm)
13.6
Length (cm)
10.3
Net Weight (g)
40
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