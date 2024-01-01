Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Microwave Oven Glass Tray

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

Microwave Oven Glass Tray

3390W1A027A

Microwave Oven Glass Tray

()
  • 15 degree view
  • side view
  • top view
  • close up view
15 degree view
side view
top view
close up view

Key Features

  • LG Microwave Oven Genuine Glass Tray
  • Glass Plate

Mounting Location

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

The glass tray is inside the microwave oven

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATIONS

  • Compatible Models

    MH6548PR.CBKPEEC
    MH7947S.CSLPEEC
    MH7948AS.CSLPEEC
    MH7949CS.ASLPEEC
    MH8040S.BSLQEEC
    MH8082X.CSSQEEC
    MS2548AR.CSLPEEC

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 