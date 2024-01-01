TV 2021 Series Magic Remote Controller (with NFC)

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
How to Register
How to register the Magic Remote Controller
To use the Magic Remote Controller, first pair it with your TV.
1. Put batteries into the Magic Remote and turn the TV on.
2. Point the Magic Remote Controller at your TV and press the Wheel (OK) button on the remote Controller.
- If the TV fails to register the Magic Remote Controller, try again after turning the TV off and back on.
How to deregister the Magic Remote Controller
Remote Controller Press and hold the (HOME)button and (Back)button at the same time for five seconds, to unpair the Magic Remote Controller with your TV.
- Press and hold the (Home) button and (Settings) button together for more than 5 seconds to disconnect and re-register the Magic Remote Controller at the same time.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Part Number
AKB76036504
-
Color
Black
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
41 x 190 x 31
-
Net Weight (g)
96
