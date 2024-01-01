Cyclone Vacuum Cleaner Filters & Air Guide Tank

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Mounting Location
The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Replace
The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
While pressing the release button on the dust bin, pull the dust bin out to separate it.
After checking that dust has accumulated in the air filter, hold the dust separator handle and pull it.
STEP 2
Open the dust separator cover and remove the dust.
Open the filter cover.
STEP 3
Remove the air filter and motor safety filter.
Insert the air filter and motor safety filter in order.
STEP 4
Close the filter cover.
Hold the dust separator handle and pull it down firmly, ensuring secure assembly.
STEP 5
Push the dust bin until you hear a click.
If the dust bin is not securely assembled, suction may be weak.
Close the vacuum cleaner cover by pressing it until you hear a click.
How to Clean
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
If suction power is decreased after cleaning dust tank, clean air filter and motor satety filter.
- Wash air filter and motor satety filter with water.
- Gently rinse both parts separately under a cold running tap until the water runs clear.
- Do not wash filters with hot water.
- Do not use detergent or a washing machine or dishwasher.
Dry fully for more than 24 hours in shade.
Wash filters at least once a month.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Part Number
AEC73917409
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
178 x 163 x 158
-
Net Weight (g)
312
