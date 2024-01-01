Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Cyclone Vacuum Cleaner Flexible Hose

AEM73513017

Cyclone Vacuum Cleaner Flexible Hose

Key Features

  • LG Cyclone Vacuum Cleaner Genuine Flexible Hose
Mounting Location

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

Connect the flexible hose to the main body extension pipe and nozzle

How to Replace

The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

STEP 1

Connect the nozzles either to the hose or to the extension pipe.

 

To detach the extension pipe from the hose, press the release button on the extension pipe and push the pipe down.

Connect the nozzles either to the hose or to the extension pipe To detach the extension pipe from the hose press the release button on the extension pipe and push the pipe down

STEP 2

Push the fitting pipe on the flexible hose into the attachment point on the vacuum cleaner.

 

To remove the flexible hose from the vacuum cleaner, press the button sitrated on the fitting pipe, then pull the fitting pipe out of the vacuum cleaner.

Push the fitting pipe on the flexible hose into the attachment point on the vacuum cleaner To remove the flexible hose from the vacuum cleaner press the button sitrated on the fitting pipe then pull the fitting pipe out of the vacuum cleaner

Caution

This vacuum hose contains electrical connections.

 

- Do not use to vacuum up water.

- Do not immerse in water when cleaning.

- Check the hose regularly and discontinue use if it is damaged.

- Do not cut or modify the hose in any way.

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATIONS

  • Compatible Models

    VK7320NHAY.BKBQEEC
    VK7320NHAB.BKBQMEA
    VK7320NHAR.AKRQEEC
    VK7320NHAR.BKRQEEC
    VK7320NHAR.BKRQMEA
    VK7320NHAYB.AKBQEEC

