Floor Standing, 36k BTU Heat Pump
*Residential Air Conditioners Five Years Warranty, Normal Compressor has five years Warranty, Inverter Compressor has ten years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years
Powerful Airflow
All Spec
CATEGORY
-
Power Supply(#1)(V, Φ, Hz)
220 V~ 50 Hz
-
Power Supply(Limit Range of Voltage(#1))
187~253
-
Cooling Capacity(Nominal)(W)
10010
-
Cooling Capacity(Nominal)(kW)
10.01
-
Cooling Capacity(Nominal)(Btu/h)
34150
-
Heating Capacity(Nominal)(W)
10300
-
Heating Capacity(Nominal)(kW)
10.3
-
Heating Capacity(Nominal)(Btu/h)
35160
-
Cooling/Heating Capacity(Rated)(W)
10010 / 10300
-
Cooling/Heating Capacity(Rated)(Btu/h)
34150 / 35160
-
Indoor Fan(Type)
Sirocco Fan
-
Indoor Fan(Quantity)(EA)
1
-
Indoor Fan(Air Flow Rate((SH)/H/M/L))(m³/min)
37/33/28/24
-
Indoor Fan(RPM(Cooling,(SH)/H/M/L/(SL)))(RPM)
520/470/420/370
-
Indoor Fan(RPM(Heating,(SH)/H/M/L/(SL)))(RPM)
520/470/420/370
-
Indoor Fan Motor(Type)
BLDC
-
Indoor Fan Motor(Output)(W)
224
-
Heat Exchanger(Rows x Columns x FPI)
3/38/19
-
Heat Exchanger(No.)
1
-
Heat Exchanger(Fin Type)
LG Louver
-
Heat Exchanger(Face Area)(m²)
0.39
-
Dimensions(Net(W))(mm)
590
-
Dimensions(Net(H))(mm)
1840
-
Dimensions(Net(D))(mm)
460
-
Dimensions(Net(W x H x D))(mm)
590 x 1840 x 460
-
Dimensions(Net(W x D x H))(mm)
590 x 460 x 1840
-
Dimensions(Shipping(W))(mm)
670
-
Dimensions(Shipping(H))(mm)
1950
-
Dimensions(Shipping(D))(mm)
540
-
Dimensions(Shipping(W x H x D))(mm)
670 x 1950 x 540
-
Dimensions(Shipping(W x D x H))(mm)
670 x 540 x 1950
-
Weight(Net)(kg)
50
-
Weight(Shipping)(kg)
58
-
Exterior(Color)
White
-
Exterior(RAL (Classic))
RAL 9003
-
Air Filter(Type)
Long-life prefilter (washable)
-
Protection Divice(Fuse)
O
-
Refrigerant(Type)
R410A
-
Refrigerant(Precharged Amount)(kg)
2.3
-
Refrigerant(Additional Charging amount)(g/m)
40
-
Refrigerant(Chargeless-Pipe Length)(m)
7.5
-
Refrigerant(Control Type)
Electronic Expansion Valve
