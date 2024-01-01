Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Floor Standing, 36k BTU Heat Pump

APNW36GT2E4

Floor Standing, 36k BTU Heat Pump

Floor Standing, 36k BTU Heat Pump

*Residential Air Conditioners Five Years Warranty, Normal Compressor has five years Warranty, Inverter Compressor has ten years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years

Quick Response

Quick Response

Floor standing unit can reach at a set temperature in a shorter period of time while providing powerful cooling. Meanwhile, the Power Heating function offers the optimal airflow angle, guaranteeing a faster heating performance.

Powerful Airflow

Powerful Airflow

With powerful air speed and volume, the airflow can reach up to 20 meters. This allows fresh and comfortable cooling much sooner.
CATEGORY

  • Power Supply(#1)(V, Φ, Hz)

    220 V~ 50 Hz

  • Power Supply(Limit Range of Voltage(#1))

    187~253

  • Cooling Capacity(Nominal)(W)

    10010

  • Cooling Capacity(Nominal)(kW)

    10.01

  • Cooling Capacity(Nominal)(Btu/h)

    34150

  • Heating Capacity(Nominal)(W)

    10300

  • Heating Capacity(Nominal)(kW)

    10.3

  • Heating Capacity(Nominal)(Btu/h)

    35160

  • Cooling/Heating Capacity(Rated)(W)

    10010 / 10300

  • Cooling/Heating Capacity(Rated)(Btu/h)

    34150 / 35160

  • Indoor Fan(Type)

    Sirocco Fan

  • Indoor Fan(Quantity)(EA)

    1

  • Indoor Fan(Air Flow Rate((SH)/H/M/L))(m³/min)

    37/33/28/24

  • Indoor Fan(RPM(Cooling,(SH)/H/M/L/(SL)))(RPM)

    520/470/420/370

  • Indoor Fan(RPM(Heating,(SH)/H/M/L/(SL)))(RPM)

    520/470/420/370

  • Indoor Fan Motor(Type)

    BLDC

  • Indoor Fan Motor(Output)(W)

    224

  • Heat Exchanger(Rows x Columns x FPI)

    3/38/19

  • Heat Exchanger(No.)

    1

  • Heat Exchanger(Fin Type)

    LG Louver

  • Heat Exchanger(Face Area)(m²)

    0.39

  • Dimensions(Net(W))(mm)

    590

  • Dimensions(Net(H))(mm)

    1840

  • Dimensions(Net(D))(mm)

    460

  • Dimensions(Net(W x H x D))(mm)

    590 x 1840 x 460

  • Dimensions(Net(W x D x H))(mm)

    590 x 460 x 1840

  • Dimensions(Shipping(W))(mm)

    670

  • Dimensions(Shipping(H))(mm)

    1950

  • Dimensions(Shipping(D))(mm)

    540

  • Dimensions(Shipping(W x H x D))(mm)

    670 x 1950 x 540

  • Dimensions(Shipping(W x D x H))(mm)

    670 x 540 x 1950

  • Weight(Net)(kg)

    50

  • Weight(Shipping)(kg)

    58

  • Exterior(Color)

    White

  • Exterior(RAL (Classic))

    RAL 9003

  • Air Filter(Type)

    Long-life prefilter (washable)

  • Protection Divice(Fuse)

    O

  • Refrigerant(Type)

    R410A

  • Refrigerant(Precharged Amount)(kg)

    2.3

  • Refrigerant(Additional Charging amount)(g/m)

    40

  • Refrigerant(Chargeless-Pipe Length)(m)

    7.5

  • Refrigerant(Control Type)

    Electronic Expansion Valve

What people are saying

