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New 30 CM Radiant Cooktop- Powerful Heat

New 30 CM Radiant Cooktop- Powerful Heat

CE5D1211BT
Front view of New 30 CM Radiant Cooktop- Powerful Heat CE5D1211BT
LG cooktop control detail view
LG cooktop top view
LG cooktop angled top view
Front view of New 30 CM Radiant Cooktop- Powerful Heat CE5D1211BT
LG cooktop control detail view
LG cooktop top view
LG cooktop angled top view

Key Features

  • Easy Control
  • max Power
  • Residual Heat Indicator
  • Key Lock
More
Modern white kitchen with built-in black radiant cooktop, oven, hood, and sink.

Modern white kitchen with built-in black radiant cooktop, oven, hood, and sink.

Quick heat. Powerful boost.

Efficient heating elements deliver up to 1.8 kW of power for rapid heat‑up.

Black radiant cooktop with kettle, highlighting max 1.8 kW boost for quick heating.

*The maximum power was measured at rear zone under the test conditions specified in SLM.TLM.033 instruction and IEC60335-1(clause 10.1), based on our internal testing conducted in August 2025. Actual performance may vary depending on the usage environment.

Take control with just the touch of your finger

Easily adjust heat with intuitive touch controls offering nine power levels for precise and convenient cooking

Black radiant cooktop with red heating zone and touch controls for precise heat adjustment.

Key lock

One touch for safe cooking

Prevent accidental touches while cooking with the convenient control-lock feature

*Key lock disables all touch controls. To resume operation, press the upper cooking zone button and the “–” button simultaneously to unlock

Residual heat indicator

Keep your kitchen safe

The radiant cooktop uses residual‑heat indicators that light up when a cooking zone is hot and stay on until it cools—to help avoid burns.

FAQ

Q.
How do I install an LG cooktop?
A.
You must engage a qualified electrician to complete the installation of your LG cooktop, in accordance with the owner's manual. Incorrect installation by a non-qualified electrician may result in product not working properly, failure or safety risk.
Q.
What's the difference between induction and radiant?
A.
Induction heats cookware via magnetic fields; radiant uses electric heating elements to warm the cooktop surface. Induction requires magnetic cookware (e.g., cast iron, certain stainless steel), while radiant works with a wide range of cookware.
Print

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Country of Origin

    Turkiye

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Cooktop Type

    Radiant

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Kitchen Timer

    No

  • Control Lock

    Yes (Cooktop)

  • Language

    English

  • Timed Cook

    No

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Cooktop Control Type

    Glass Touch

  • Cooktop Glass

    Ceramic glass

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Shipping Weight (Kg)

    5.5

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    340 x 110 x 570

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

    300 x 60 x 520

  • Product Weight (Kg)

    4.0

  • Cut-out Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

    260 x 70 x 490

  • Size in Width (mm)

    300

POWER / RATINGS

  • Power Output (W)

    3000

  • Required Power Supply (V/Hz)

    220-240V / 50Hz, 220-240V / 60Hz

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Check & Control

    No

  • Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)

    No

  • Voice Control (3rd Party Device)

    No

COOKTOP FEATURES

  • Cooktop Type

    Radiant

  • Element/Burner Type(Single)

    Center Front, Center Rear

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Heater - Total (W)

    3000

  • Hot Surface Indicator

    Yes

  • Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners

    2

  • Radiant Heater - Center Front (W)(mm)

    1200(160)

  • Radiant Heater - Center Rear (W)(mm)

    1800(190)

  • Safety function(Cooktop)

    Yes

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