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New 30 CM Radiant Cooktop- Powerful Heat
Quick heat. Powerful boost.
Efficient heating elements deliver up to 1.8 kW of power for rapid heat‑up.
*The maximum power was measured at rear zone under the test conditions specified in SLM.TLM.033 instruction and IEC60335-1(clause 10.1), based on our internal testing conducted in August 2025. Actual performance may vary depending on the usage environment.
Take control with just the touch of your finger
Easily adjust heat with intuitive touch controls offering nine power levels for precise and convenient cooking
Key lock
One touch for safe cooking
Prevent accidental touches while cooking with the convenient control-lock feature
*Key lock disables all touch controls. To resume operation, press the upper cooking zone button and the “–” button simultaneously to unlock
Residual heat indicator
Keep your kitchen safe
The radiant cooktop uses residual‑heat indicators that light up when a cooking zone is hot and stay on until it cools—to help avoid burns.
FAQ
Q.
How do I install an LG cooktop?
A.
You must engage a qualified electrician to complete the installation of your LG cooktop, in accordance with the owner's manual. Incorrect installation by a non-qualified electrician may result in product not working properly, failure or safety risk.
Q.
What's the difference between induction and radiant?
A.
Induction heats cookware via magnetic fields; radiant uses electric heating elements to warm the cooktop surface. Induction requires magnetic cookware (e.g., cast iron, certain stainless steel), while radiant works with a wide range of cookware.
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Brand
LG
Country of Origin
Turkiye
Outcase Color
Black
Cooktop Type
Radiant
Fuel Type
Electric
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
Kitchen Timer
No
Control Lock
Yes (Cooktop)
Language
English
Timed Cook
No
DESIGN / FINISH
Control Display
LED
Cooktop Control Type
Glass Touch
Cooktop Glass
Ceramic glass
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
Shipping Weight (Kg)
5.5
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
340 x 110 x 570
Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
300 x 60 x 520
Product Weight (Kg)
4.0
Cut-out Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
260 x 70 x 490
Size in Width (mm)
300
POWER / RATINGS
Power Output (W)
3000
Required Power Supply (V/Hz)
220-240V / 50Hz, 220-240V / 60Hz
SMART TECHNOLOGY
NFC Tag On
No
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
Check & Control
No
Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)
No
Voice Control (3rd Party Device)
No
COOKTOP FEATURES
Cooktop Type
Radiant
Element/Burner Type(Single)
Center Front, Center Rear
Fuel Type
Electric
Heater - Total (W)
3000
Hot Surface Indicator
Yes
Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners
2
Radiant Heater - Center Front (W)(mm)
1200(160)
Radiant Heater - Center Rear (W)(mm)
1800(190)
Safety function(Cooktop)
Yes
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