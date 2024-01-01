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New 90 CM Gas Cooktop- Powerful Heat

New 90 CM Gas Cooktop- Powerful Heat

CG5D3626S
Front view of New 90 CM Gas Cooktop- Powerful Heat CG5D3626S
LG cooktop knob detail view
LG cooktop top view
LG cooktop angled top view
Front view of New 90 CM Gas Cooktop- Powerful Heat CG5D3626S
LG cooktop knob detail view
LG cooktop top view
LG cooktop angled top view

Key Features

  • Easy Control
  • Max Power
  • Full Safety
  • Heavy Duty Grates
More
Modern kitchen with built-in black gas cooktop, integrated oven, and stainless steel sink.

Modern kitchen with built-in black gas cooktop, integrated oven, and stainless steel sink.

Quick heat. Powerful boost.

With the maximum power of 3.5 kW, water boils quickly, meals are prepared swiftly, cutting time in the kitchen.

Black gas cooktop with blue flame burner boiling kettle, highlighting max 3.5 kW power for fast heating and powerful boost performance.

*The maximum power was measured at center burner under the test conditions specified in EN 30‑1‑1:2024, based on our internal testing conducted in November 2025. Actual performance may vary depending on the usage environment.

Dial up the heat

Adjust the heat to your exact desired temperature with knob controls

Close-up of black gas cooktop with blue flame burner and front rotary knobs for precise heat control adjustment.

Heavy duty grates

Durable cast-iron grates for safe, stable cooking

Cast-iron grates with eight-leg support provide reliable strength and help keep cookware steady for convenient cooking

Full safety

Cooktop safety with flame-failure protection

The cooktop features a flame-failure device that automatically shuts off the gas supply if the flame goes out, helping prevent unburned gas from accumulating.

FAQ

Q.
How do I install an LG cooktop?
A.
You must engage a qualified installer to complete the installation of your LG Cooktop, in accordance with the owner's  manual. Incorrect installation by a non-qualified electrician may result in product not working properly, failure or safety risk.
Print

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Country of Origin

    Turkiye

  • Outcase Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Cooktop Type

    Sealed Burner

  • Fuel Type

    Gas

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Control Lock

    No

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Printproof Finish

    No

  • Cooktop Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Cooktop Control Type

    Knob

  • Cooktop Finish

    Stainless Steel

  • Knob Color

    Matt Silver

  • Knob Lighting

    No

  • Knob Material

    Aluminum

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Shipping Weight (Kg)

    19.0

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    930 x 170 x 615

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

    860 x 92 x 520

  • Product Weight (Kg)

    15.0

  • Cut-out Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

    810 x 73 x 490

  • Size in Width (mm)

    860

POWER / RATINGS

  • Power Output (W)

    1

  • Required Power Supply (V/Hz)

    220~240V / 50Hz, 220~240V / 60Hz

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

ACCESSORIES

  • Conversion Kit (Ea)

    1

  • Wok Grate (Ea)

    1

COOKTOP FEATURES

  • Cooktop Burner Grate Material

    Cast Iron

  • Cooktop Type

    Sealed Burner

  • Element/Burner Type(Single)

    Left Front, Left Rear, Right Front, Right Rear

  • Element/Burner Type(Triple)

    Center Middle

  • Fuel Type

    Gas

  • Gas Burner - Center Middle(LNG/LPG) (W)

    3500 / 3500

  • Gas Burner - Left Front(LNG/LPG) (W)

    1700 / 1700

  • Gas Burner - Left Rear(LNG/LPG) (W)

    1700 / 1700

  • Gas Burner - Right Front(LNG/LPG) (W)

    950 / 950

  • Gas Burner - Right Rear(LNG/LPG) (W)

    2900 / 2900

  • Gas Burner - Total (LNG/LPG) (W)

    10750 / 10750

  • Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners

    5

  • Safety function(Cooktop)

    No

  • Switched on(How to Switch on)

    Automatic (Push & Turn Knob)

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