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New 90 CM Gas Cooktop- Powerful Heat
Quick heat. Powerful boost.
With the maximum power of 3.5 kW, water boils quickly, meals are prepared swiftly, cutting time in the kitchen.
*The maximum power was measured at center burner under the test conditions specified in EN 30‑1‑1:2024, based on our internal testing conducted in November 2025. Actual performance may vary depending on the usage environment.
Dial up the heat
Adjust the heat to your exact desired temperature with knob controls
Heavy duty grates
Durable cast-iron grates for safe, stable cooking
Cast-iron grates with eight-leg support provide reliable strength and help keep cookware steady for convenient cooking
Full safety
Cooktop safety with flame-failure protection
The cooktop features a flame-failure device that automatically shuts off the gas supply if the flame goes out, helping prevent unburned gas from accumulating.
FAQ
Q.
How do I install an LG cooktop?
A.
You must engage a qualified installer to complete the installation of your LG Cooktop, in accordance with the owner's manual. Incorrect installation by a non-qualified electrician may result in product not working properly, failure or safety risk.
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Brand
LG
Country of Origin
Turkiye
Outcase Color
Stainless Steel
Cooktop Type
Sealed Burner
Fuel Type
Gas
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
Control Lock
No
DESIGN / FINISH
Printproof Finish
No
Cooktop Color
Stainless Steel
Cooktop Control Type
Knob
Cooktop Finish
Stainless Steel
Knob Color
Matt Silver
Knob Lighting
No
Knob Material
Aluminum
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
Shipping Weight (Kg)
19.0
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
930 x 170 x 615
Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
860 x 92 x 520
Product Weight (Kg)
15.0
Cut-out Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
810 x 73 x 490
Size in Width (mm)
860
POWER / RATINGS
Power Output (W)
1
Required Power Supply (V/Hz)
220~240V / 50Hz, 220~240V / 60Hz
SMART TECHNOLOGY
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
ACCESSORIES
Conversion Kit (Ea)
1
Wok Grate (Ea)
1
COOKTOP FEATURES
Cooktop Burner Grate Material
Cast Iron
Cooktop Type
Sealed Burner
Element/Burner Type(Single)
Left Front, Left Rear, Right Front, Right Rear
Element/Burner Type(Triple)
Center Middle
Fuel Type
Gas
Gas Burner - Center Middle(LNG/LPG) (W)
3500 / 3500
Gas Burner - Left Front(LNG/LPG) (W)
1700 / 1700
Gas Burner - Left Rear(LNG/LPG) (W)
1700 / 1700
Gas Burner - Right Front(LNG/LPG) (W)
950 / 950
Gas Burner - Right Rear(LNG/LPG) (W)
2900 / 2900
Gas Burner - Total (LNG/LPG) (W)
10750 / 10750
Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners
5
Safety function(Cooktop)
No
Switched on(How to Switch on)
Automatic (Push & Turn Knob)
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