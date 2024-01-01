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New T-Shape 90 CM Hood- Powerful Suction
Fresher air for your cooking space
A high-power extraction system quickly helps reduce smoke and odors, ensuring a fresh cooking environment.
Enjoy peaceful cooking
Operates quietly, letting you enjoy every moment in the kitchen.
Control with a touch
Activate LG hood with a touch of your finger.
LED lighting
Bright, focused illumination
LED lighting clearly illuminates your cooking area for better visibility
Washable grease filter
Easy cleaning for a fresh kitchen
A durable aluminum filter is dishwasher safe, helping to keep your kitchen air fresh with minimal effort.
*The image shown is for illustrative purposes only. Actual filter shape and color may vary by model.
*When cleaning the grease filter in the dishwasher, slight discoloration may appear. However, this discoloration does not impact the filter's performance.
FAQ
Q.
How noisy are modern kitchen exhaust hoods?
A.
Noise levels can range from 40–70 dB depending on the model and speed.
Q.
Do LG cooker hoods need regular filter cleaning?
A.
Yes — grease filters should be cleaned regularly to maintain performance. LG’s Washable Grease Filter is made from durable aluminium and is dishwasher safe, making maintenance fast and easy. This helps keep your hood working efficiently over time.
Q.
Are LED lights on cooker hoods worth it?
A.
Yes — LED lighting is bright, energy-efficient, and long-lasting. LG cooker hoods feature bright, focused LED Illumination that evenly lights your cooking area, improving visibility for precise food preparation while enhancing your kitchen’s ambience.
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Brand
LG
Country of Origin
Turkiye
Installation Type
Wall-Mount
Outcase Color
Stainless Steel
Blower CMH (min-max)
100-600
Blower dB(min-max)
52-71
Blower Speed Levels
3
Hood Type
T-Shape
CONTROL FEATURES
Control Type
Glass Touch
Wi-Fi Control CFM
No
Wi-Fi Control Lights
No
Wi-Fi Power On/Off
No
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
Shipping Weight (Kg)
17.0
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
960 x 555 x 415
Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
895 x 350 x 450
Product Weight (Kg)
12.3
POWER / RATINGS
Power Output (W)
213
Required Power Supply (V/Hz)
220-240V / 50Hz, 220-240V / 60Hz
Circuit Breaker Size (A)
16
SMART TECHNOLOGY
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
HOOD FEATURES
Hood Type
T-Shape
Auto Delay-Off
No
Blower CMH (min-max)
100-600
Blower dB(min-max)
52-71
Blower Speed Levels
3
Dual-Level Lighting
No
Filter Type
Washable Aluminum Grease Filter, Recirculation Charcoal Filter
Installation Type
Wall-Mount
Lighting Power (W)
3
Lighting Type
LED
Outcase Color
Stainless Steel
RoHS Compliant
Yes
Size in Width (mm)
895
Vertical Internal Blower
6" Round
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