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New LG Grill Built-in Microwave Oven 25 Liter Black Multiple Cooking Functions
Ready for a kitchen that serves?
Upgrade your kitchen style
Practical and precise cooking
Various cooking modes
Streamline the cooking process with the microwave oven's various cooking options. Choose from four cooking modes, or match your food to one of the eight special auto cook functions to find the best cooking method for you.
Safer kitchen space with Child lock
The microwave oven’s child lock keeps children and pets safe in the kitchen. This function can lock the microwave oven's touch panel, preventing any potential accidents. Just press and hold the Stop/Clear button for three seconds to lock the touch control panel.
Mother and child spending safe time in the kitchen
Kitchen timer
When cooking, you don't need to prepare an extra kitchen timer. Your microwave oven can serve as a kitchen timer, chiming to alert you without stopping the microwave's cooking process.
Additional 30 seconds
Does your food need a little more time? Simply press the Start button to add an extra 30 seconds to your food during cooking.
Built-in microwave oven installation guide
1. Measuring the installation area<br><br>
1. Measuring the installation area
<br><br><br><br><br><br>
➊ If installed with LG 24” single built-in oven
1. Measuring the installation area
2. Installation precautions
Remove the back wall of the installation cabinet. If it is difficult to remove the back wall, make a hole at least 100 mm in diameter. For correct ventilation, a ventilation opening of 50 mm is required between the back wall and the floor of the installation cabinet, and a ventilation gap of 5 mm is required between the oven's top rim and the furniture's lower rim.
2. Installation precautions
Click for further details on how the built-in microwave oven fits into your space, including a guide to measurements and other criteria to heed.
* It is recommended to obtain expert assistance when installation.
1. Measuring the installation area
Dimensions of built-in microwave oven and installation area.
1. Measuring the installation area<br><br>
1. Measuring the installation area
<br><br><br><br><br><br>
➊ If installed with LG 24” single built-in oven
1. Measuring the installation area
2. Installation precautions
Remove the back wall of the installation cabinet. If it is difficult to remove the back wall, make a hole at least 100 mm in diameter. For correct ventilation, a ventilation opening of 50 mm is required between the back wall and the floor of the installation cabinet, and a ventilation gap of 5 mm is required between the oven's top rim and the furniture's lower rim.
2. Installation precautions
Sleek Glass-Front Door
➊ If installed with LG 24” single built-in oven
2. Installation precautions
Remove the back wall of the installation cabinet. If it is difficult to remove the back wall, make a hole at least 100 mm in diameter. For correct ventilation, a ventilation opening of 50 mm is required between the back wall and the floor of the installation cabinet, and a ventilation gap of 5 mm is required between the oven's top rim and the furniture's lower rim.
Dimensions of builkt-in microwave oven installation area.
What’s in the box?
What’s in the box?
What’s in the box?
What’s in the box?
Parts & accessories
This is an image of boxes on the kitchen table.
What’s in the box?
What’s in the box?
What’s in the box?
What’s in the box?
View details of the parts you'll receive for installation.
What’s in the box?
The microwave oven accessory furniture screw and connection plate.
1. Measuring the installation area<br><br>
1. Measuring the installation area
<br><br><br><br><br><br>
➊ If installed with LG 24” single built-in oven
1. Measuring the installation area
2. Installation precautions
Remove the back wall of the installation cabinet. If it is difficult to remove the back wall, make a hole at least 100 mm in diameter. For correct ventilation, a ventilation opening of 50 mm is required between the back wall and the floor of the installation cabinet, and a ventilation gap of 5 mm is required between the oven's top rim and the furniture's lower rim.
2. Installation precautions
Download the manual for instructions on product usage and settings.
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Complete your kitchen with the full built-in experience.
Q.
What’s wrong when the oven light will not glow?
A.
There may be several reasons why the oven light will not glow. Either the light bulb has blown or the electric circuit has failed.
Q.
Does microwave energy pass through the viewing screen in the door?
A.
No. The holes, or ports, are made to allow light to pass; they do not let microwave energy through.
Q.
Why does the beep tone sound when a button on the control panel is touched?
A.
The beep tone sounds to assure that the setting is being properly entered.
Q.
Will the microwave function be damaged if it operates empty?
A.
Yes. Never run it empty.
Q.
Why do eggs sometimes pop?
A.
When baking, frying, or poaching eggs, the yolk may pop due to steam build up inside the yolk membrane. To prevent this, simply pierce the yolk before cooking. Never microwave eggs in the shell.
Q.
Why is standing time recommended after microwave cooking is over?
A.
After microwave cooking is finished, food keeps on cooking during standing time. This standing time finishes cooking evenly throughout the food. the amount of standing time depends on the density of the food.
Q.
Why doesn’t my oven always cook as fast as the cooking guide says?
A.
Check your cooking guide again to make sure you have followed directions correctly, and to see what might cause variations in cooking time. Cooking guide times and heat settings are suggestions, chosen to help prevent overcooking, the most common problem in getting used to this oven. Variations in the size, shape, weight and dimensions of the food require longer cooking time. Use your own judgment along with the cooking guide suggestions to test food conditions, just as you would do with a conventional cooker.
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Country of Origin
China
Type
Grill
Oven Capacity (L)
25
Outcase Color
Stainless Steel
Installation Type
Built-in
EasyClean
No
Door Design
Divided
Door Color
Black
Brand
LG
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
How to Cook
Automatic + Manual
Microwave Power Output (W)
900
Microwave Power Levels
5
Microwave Power Consumption (W)
1450
Humidity Sensor
No
Oven Capacity (L)
25
Smart Inverter
No
Total Power Consumption (W)
1450
Turntable Size (mm)
315
Heater Type
Grill(Quartz)
Grill Power Consumption (W)
1000
Eco-on
No
Combi Power Consumption (MW+Grill) (W)
1450
Cavity Light Type
LED
POWER / RATINGS
Required Power Supply (V/Hz)
230V / 50Hz
Power Output (W)
900
CONTROL FEATURES
Control Location
Right Side
Control Display
LCD
Control Type
Glass Touch
LCD Size
2 INCH
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
Child Lock
Yes
Clock
Yes
Add 30 Seconds
Yes
Turntable On/Off
No
Time Setting
Yes
Kitchen Timer
Yes
EasyClean
No
Completion Beeper
Yes
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
654 x 451 x 446
Shipping Weight (Kg)
19.1
Product Weight (Kg)
16.7
Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
592 x 396 x 388
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)
328 x 206 x 372
SMART TECHNOLOGY
NFC Tag On
No
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
SmartDiagnosis
No
COOKING MODES
Steam Cook
No
Sensor Cook
No
Memory Cook
No
Roast
No
Proof
No
Slow Cook
No
Melt
No
Inverter Defrost
No
Grill
Yes
Dehydrate
No
Defrost
Yes
Convection Bake
No
Bake
No
Auto Reheat
No
Auto Cook
Yes
Air Fry
No
Stage Cooking
No
Soften
No
Speed Convection
No
Speed Grill
Yes
Sensor Reheat
No
Warm
No
ACCESSORIES
User Manual (Ea)
1
Glass Tray (Ea)
1
High Rack (Ea)
1
Racks (Ea)
1
Rotate Shaft (Ea)
1
Rotate Ring (Ea)
1
DESIGN / FINISH
Outcase Color
Stainless Steel
Printproof Finish
No
Door Glass Design
Smog
Interior Color
Stainless Steel
Exterior Design
WideView Traditional
Door Open Type
Side Swing with Push Button
Cavity Design
Square
Door Color
Black
Door Design
Divided
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