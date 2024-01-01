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New LG Grill Built-in Microwave Oven 25 Liter Black Multiple Cooking Functions

New LG Grill Built-in Microwave Oven 25 Liter Black Multiple Cooking Functions

MGBZ2593F
Front view of New LG Grill Built-in Microwave Oven 25 Liter Black Multiple Cooking Functions MGBZ2593F
Front_Open
AutoCook
Cookmode
Design
Lifestyle_A
Front view of New LG Grill Built-in Microwave Oven 25 Liter Black Multiple Cooking Functions MGBZ2593F
Front_Open
AutoCook
Cookmode
Design
Lifestyle_A

Key Features

  • Seamless design
  • White LED display
  • Touch control
  • Cook mode
  • Auto cook
  • Child lock
More

Ready for a kitchen that serves?

The kictchen with installation of microwave oven.

Upgrade your kitchen style

8 food icons which can be cooked with auto cook function of microwave oven.

Practical and precise cooking

The Built- in microwave oven which is installed on the wall with the oven.

Seamless design

White LED display of Built-in microwave oven.

White LED display

The Touch panel of Built-in microwave oven and the touching finger.

Touch control

The inner side with the satinless steel of Built-in microwave oven.

Easy-to-clean cavity

Various cooking modes

Streamline the cooking process with the microwave oven's various cooking options. Choose from four cooking modes, or match your food to one of the eight special auto cook functions to find the best cooking method for you.

Foods being cooked according to 4 microwave modes, and 8 Autocook menu icons.

Safer kitchen space with Child lock

The microwave oven’s child lock keeps children and pets safe in the kitchen. This function can lock the microwave oven's touch panel, preventing any potential accidents. Just press and hold the Stop/Clear button for three seconds to lock the touch control panel.

 

Mother and child spending safe time in the kitchen

Kitchen timer

When cooking, you don't need to prepare an extra kitchen timer. Your microwave oven can serve as a kitchen timer, chiming to alert you without stopping the microwave's cooking process.

 

 

Additional 30 seconds

Does your food need a little more time? Simply press the Start button to add an extra 30 seconds to your food during cooking.

Cooking end signal

Listen for the microwave's ringing to hear when your delicious meal is ready.

 

Built-in microwave oven installation guide

1. Measuring the installation area<br><br>

1. Measuring the installation area

<br><br><br><br><br><br>

➊ If installed with LG 24” single built-in oven

 

1. Measuring the installation area

2. Installation precautions

Remove the back wall of the installation cabinet. If it is difficult to remove the back wall, make a hole at least 100 mm in diameter. For correct ventilation, a ventilation opening of 50 mm is required between the back wall and the floor of the installation cabinet, and a ventilation gap of 5 mm is required between the oven's top rim and the furniture's lower rim.

 

2. Installation precautions

Click for further details on how the built-in microwave oven fits into your space, including a guide to measurements and other criteria to heed.

 

* It is recommended to obtain expert assistance when installation.

1. Measuring the installation area

Dimensions of built-in microwave oven and installation area.

1. Measuring the installation area<br><br>

1. Measuring the installation area

<br><br><br><br><br><br>

➊ If installed with LG 24” single built-in oven

 

1. Measuring the installation area

2. Installation precautions

Remove the back wall of the installation cabinet. If it is difficult to remove the back wall, make a hole at least 100 mm in diameter. For correct ventilation, a ventilation opening of 50 mm is required between the back wall and the floor of the installation cabinet, and a ventilation gap of 5 mm is required between the oven's top rim and the furniture's lower rim.

 

2. Installation precautions

Dimension/Clearance, MGBZ2593F, Dimension/Clearance, MGBZ2593F

Dimension/Clearance, MGBZ2593F, Dimension/Clearance, MGBZ2593F

Sleek Glass-Front Door

➊ If installed with LG 24” single built-in oven

2. Installation precautions

Remove the back wall of the installation cabinet. If it is difficult to remove the back wall, make a hole at least 100 mm in diameter. For correct ventilation, a ventilation opening of 50 mm is required between the back wall and the floor of the installation cabinet, and a ventilation gap of 5 mm is required between the oven's top rim and the furniture's lower rim.

Dimensions of builkt-in microwave oven installation area.

What’s in the box?

What’s in the box?

What’s in the box?

What’s in the box?

Parts & accessories

This is an image of boxes on the kitchen table.

What’s in the box?

What’s in the box?

What’s in the box?

What’s in the box?

View details of the parts you'll receive for installation.

 

What’s in the box?

The microwave oven accessory furniture screw and connection plate.

1. Measuring the installation area<br><br>

1. Measuring the installation area

<br><br><br><br><br><br>

➊ If installed with LG 24” single built-in oven

 

1. Measuring the installation area

2. Installation precautions

Remove the back wall of the installation cabinet. If it is difficult to remove the back wall, make a hole at least 100 mm in diameter. For correct ventilation, a ventilation opening of 50 mm is required between the back wall and the floor of the installation cabinet, and a ventilation gap of 5 mm is required between the oven's top rim and the furniture's lower rim.

 

2. Installation precautions

The microwave oven accessory glass tray and rotating ring.

The microwave oven accessory glass tray and rotating ring.

The microwave oven accessory shaft and rack

The microwave oven accessory shaft and rack

Download the manual for instructions on product usage and settings.

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Complete your kitchen with the full built-in experience.

Q.

What’s wrong when the oven light will not glow?

A.

There may be several reasons why the oven light will not glow. Either the light bulb has blown or the electric circuit has failed.

Q.

Does microwave energy pass through the viewing screen in the door?

A.

No. The holes, or ports, are made to allow light to pass; they do not let microwave energy through.

Q.

Why does the beep tone sound when a button on the control panel is touched?

A.

The beep tone sounds to assure that the setting is being properly entered.

Q.

Will the microwave function be damaged if it operates empty?

A.

Yes. Never run it empty.

Q.

Why do eggs sometimes pop?

A.

When baking, frying, or poaching eggs, the yolk may pop due to steam build up inside the yolk membrane. To prevent this, simply pierce the yolk before cooking. Never microwave eggs in the shell.

Q.

Why is standing time recommended after microwave cooking is over?

A.

After microwave cooking is finished, food keeps on cooking during standing time. This standing time finishes cooking evenly throughout the food. the amount of standing time depends on the density of the food.

Q.

Why doesn’t my oven always cook as fast as the cooking guide says?

A.

Check your cooking guide again to make sure you have followed directions correctly, and to see what might cause variations in cooking time. Cooking guide times and heat settings are suggestions, chosen to help prevent overcooking, the most common problem in getting used to this oven. Variations in the size, shape, weight and dimensions of the food require longer cooking time. Use your own judgment along with the cooking guide suggestions to test food conditions, just as you would do with a conventional cooker.

      Print

      All Spec

      BASIC SPEC

      • Country of Origin

        China

      • Type

        Grill

      • Oven Capacity (L)

        25

      • Outcase Color

        Stainless Steel

      • Installation Type

        Built-in

      • EasyClean

        No

      • Door Design

        Divided

      • Door Color

        Black

      • Brand

        LG

      MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

      • How to Cook

        Automatic + Manual

      • Microwave Power Output (W)

        900

      • Microwave Power Levels

        5

      • Microwave Power Consumption (W)

        1450

      • Humidity Sensor

        No

      • Oven Capacity (L)

        25

      • Smart Inverter

        No

      • Total Power Consumption (W)

        1450

      • Turntable Size (mm)

        315

      • Heater Type

        Grill(Quartz)

      • Grill Power Consumption (W)

        1000

      • Eco-on

        No

      • Combi Power Consumption (MW+Grill) (W)

        1450

      • Cavity Light Type

        LED

      POWER / RATINGS

      • Required Power Supply (V/Hz)

        230V / 50Hz

      • Power Output (W)

        900

      CONTROL FEATURES

      • Control Location

        Right Side

      • Control Display

        LCD

      • Control Type

        Glass Touch

      • LCD Size

        2 INCH

      CONVENIENCE FEATURES

      • Child Lock

        Yes

      • Clock

        Yes

      • Add 30 Seconds

        Yes

      • Turntable On/Off

        No

      • Time Setting

        Yes

      • Kitchen Timer

        Yes

      • EasyClean

        No

      • Completion Beeper

        Yes

      DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

      • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

        654 x 451 x 446

      • Shipping Weight (Kg)

        19.1

      • Product Weight (Kg)

        16.7

      • Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

        592 x 396 x 388

      • Cavity Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)

        328 x 206 x 372

      SMART TECHNOLOGY

      • NFC Tag On

        No

      • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

        No

      • SmartDiagnosis

        No

      COOKING MODES

      • Steam Cook

        No

      • Sensor Cook

        No

      • Memory Cook

        No

      • Roast

        No

      • Proof

        No

      • Slow Cook

        No

      • Melt

        No

      • Inverter Defrost

        No

      • Grill

        Yes

      • Dehydrate

        No

      • Defrost

        Yes

      • Convection Bake

        No

      • Bake

        No

      • Auto Reheat

        No

      • Auto Cook

        Yes

      • Air Fry

        No

      • Stage Cooking

        No

      • Soften

        No

      • Speed Convection

        No

      • Speed Grill

        Yes

      • Sensor Reheat

        No

      • Warm

        No

      ACCESSORIES

      • User Manual (Ea)

        1

      • Glass Tray (Ea)

        1

      • High Rack (Ea)

        1

      • Racks (Ea)

        1

      • Rotate Shaft (Ea)

        1

      • Rotate Ring (Ea)

        1

      DESIGN / FINISH

      • Outcase Color

        Stainless Steel

      • Printproof Finish

        No

      • Door Glass Design

        Smog

      • Interior Color

        Stainless Steel

      • Exterior Design

        WideView Traditional

      • Door Open Type

        Side Swing with Push Button

      • Cavity Design

        Square

      • Door Color

        Black

      • Door Design

        Divided

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