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New Electric Oven 60L- Modern Design
Versatile cooking
Enjoy the dishes cooked in different ways
From baking to grilling, enjoy a range of modes for diverse dishes.
Aqua clean
30‑minute clean mode. Wipe to finish.
No harsh scrubbing. Just set, gentle soak, and wipe for oven care whenever you want.
*Aqua Clean gently softens residue with warm moisture generated at 70 °C for 30 minutes, making cleanup easy. Once cycle is complete, just wipe clean. The surface may be hot, so please refer to the user manual for safe use.
Easy control
Control with a touch
Responsive touch controls for simple operation.
FAQ
Q.
How do I install an LG wall oven?
A.
You must engage a qualified electrician to complete the installation of your LG built-in oven, in accordance with the owner manual. Incorrect installation by a non-qualified installer may result in product not working properly, failure or safety risk.
Q.
How do I clean an LG wall oven?
A.
It is required that an LG built-in oven is cleaned regularly and thoroughly. You can use LG's Aqua clean cycle as part of your regular cleanup routine, for instance after weekend baking, which will help you clean your oven in just a 30-minute cycle.
Q.
Does the LG wall oven have an air fryer?
A.
Yes! As a part of our pro cooking features, some of our LG built-in ovens have an air fryer mode. Indulge in your favorite foods with air fry mode, which uses powerful air circulation to achieve crispy, golden results with significantly less oil.
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