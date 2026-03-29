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New Gas Oven 96L- Modern Design

New Gas Oven 96L- Modern Design

WSG5D9611G
Front view of New Gas Oven 96L- Modern Design WSG5D9611G
LG oven open front view
LG cooktop open left angled view
LG cooktop side view
Front view of New Gas Oven 96L- Modern Design WSG5D9611G
LG oven open front view
LG cooktop open left angled view
LG cooktop side view

Key Features

  • Easy Control
  • Full Safety
  • Large Capacity
  • Catalytic Panel
  • Versatile Cooking
More
Modern kitchen with built-in black wall oven and gas cooktop.

Modern kitchen with built-in black wall oven and gas cooktop.

Versatile cooking

Next level taste in your next level kitchen

Bring gourmet taste to your next meal with a number of premium features ready for use.

Top view of people sharing a meal with roast turkey and side dishes at a dining table.

Catalytic panel

Built‑in self-cleaning cavity

Side-wall catalytic panels capture grease and odor, self‑clean at heat—less scrubbing, fresher oven.

* Catalytic liners are porous surfaces on the side of cavity that absorb grease and odors during cooking. As the oven reaches normal cooking temperatures, those residues are oxidized, helping maintain a cleaner, fresher cavity between deep cleans. Replacement is recommended every 2–3 years depending on usage. The function just reduces routine wiping but does not replace periodic manual cleaning for heavy spills.

Control with a touch

Responsive touch controls for simple operation.

Hand adjusting touch controls on a built-in oven control panel.

Rotisserie

Pro-quality meals with versatile accessories

Enjoy restaurant‑style rotisserie at home—crispy outside, juicy inside

* Rotisserie accessories are included with purchase.

Full safety

Oven safety with flame-failure protection

The oven features a flame-failure device that automatically shuts off the gas supply if the flame goes out, helping prevent unburned gas from accumulating.

96 L large capacity

Cook more at the same time

Savor the time you will save when cooking in the large oven.

FAQ

Q.
How do I install an LG wall oven?
A.
You must engage a qualified electrician to complete the installation of your LG built-in oven, in accordance with the owner manual. Incorrect installation by a non-qualified installer may result in product not working properly, failure or safety risk.
Q.
How do I clean an LG wall oven?
A.
It is required that an LG oven is cleaned regularly and thoroughly. Especially, LG’s catalytic panels on the side cavity absorb grease and odors during cooking and help break them down through oxidation at typical cooking temperatures of around 200 °C—reducing buildup and making cleaning easier. The panels can be detached after removing the wire racks, and replacement is generally recommended every 2–3 years. The replacement cycle may vary depending on the oven’s usage cycle and usage patterns.
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