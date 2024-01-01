We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Titanium 14 place steam Dishwasher
All Spec
TYPE
-
Capacity(Place setting)
14
-
Panel Type
semi
-
Color
Titanium
-
Free / B-I / B-U
Free
DESIGN
-
PGM Button
STS Button
-
Option Button
Touch
-
Handle Deco
Chrome coated
-
Display Type
LED
-
Touch Button
Yes
-
Tub Material
STS
KEY FEATURES
-
Inverter Direct Dirve Motor
Yes
-
TrueSteam™
Yes
-
Smart Rack™
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Wash performance
A
-
Drying performance
A
-
Noise level(db)
41
-
Water consumption (liter)
9
-
Energy consumption (kWh)
0.92
-
Reference Program
Eco
-
Cycle Time
170
-
Energy Efficiency Class
A++
PROGRAMME
-
Program Q'ty
7
-
Dual wash
Steam Dual Spray
-
Auto
Yes
-
Eco (Energy Course)
Yes
-
Gentle(Delicate)
Steam Care
-
Quick
Yes
-
Power
Steam Power
-
Quick & Dry
Yes
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
-
Fully electronic control
Yes
-
Soil sensor
Yes
-
Drying Type
New Hybrid
-
Water softner
Yes
-
Lower arm
S Type
-
Hidden heater
Yes
-
Vario washing system
Vario plus
-
Triple filter system
New
-
Aqua-Stop
Electrical
-
Running Time indicator
888
-
Salt refill indicator
Yes
-
Rinse refill indicator
Yes
-
Child-Lock indicator
Yes
-
Adjustable upper rack
Lever
-
Upper rack ass'y
Eddy Better
-
Lower rack ass'y
Smart Rack
-
Upper rack handle
Yes
-
Lower rack handle
Yes
-
Knife rack
Yes
-
Cutlery Basket
Yes
-
Rack color
Metallic gray + Cobalt blue
OPTION
-
Option Q'ty
6
-
Triple Spray
Yes
-
Extra Hot
Yes
-
Rinse +
Yes
-
Half Load
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay Start (Hour)
1~19h
DIMENSION
-
Dimensions (W*D*H)
600*600*850
-
Dimensions with Packing(W*D*H)
680*665*890
-
Adjustable leg (mm)
20
WEIGHT (KG)
-
Net
63
-
with Packing
70
