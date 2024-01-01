SEOUL, Aug. 14, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) today announced further details regarding its press conference at IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich, Germany.

Participating in IAA press day for the first time, LG will share key customer insights, present its exciting vision for the future of mobility and demonstrate how it is “Taking Life’s Good on the Road.” The press conference is scheduled to take place at 08:30 (CEST) on September 4 on the Main Stage (Hall A1) of the Messe München exhibition center.

LG CEO William Cho will deliver remarks at the press conference, offering his thoughts on the in-vehicle experience of the future and introducing the comprehensive and compelling mobility ecosystem envisioned by LG.