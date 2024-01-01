We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
With the Built-in Antenna nothing gets in Between you, and FM Music. Now listen to your favorite FM with a new style, without earphone
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATION
-
Phone Type
Bar
-
Color
Brown, Balck
-
RF Band
GSM 900 / 1800
-
Dimension: L x W x D (mm)
103 x 45 x 14.6mm
-
Weight with Batt. Standard (g)
65 g
-
Standby Time, Max (hrs)
240 hrs
-
Talk Time (hrs)
6 hrs
-
Display
CSTN, 65K colors
-
Vibration
Yes
MESSAGING
-
SMS / EMS / MMS
SMS
-
Predictive Text Input (T9)
Yes
INTERNET
-
test
No
PIM
-
Scheduler
Yes
-
Alarm
Yes
-
Phonebook (# of names)
500 Name
ADVANCED FEATURES
-
MIDI (poly)
Yes
-
Built-in Hands Free
Yes
-
Built-In Game
Yes
-
FM Radio
Yes
-
Speaker Phone
Yes
-
Built-In Camera
Yes
-
Camera Resolution (MP)
VGA
-
Internal Memory
1 MB
-
External Memory
Up To 2GB
-
MP3
Yes
-
Video Recording
Yes
-
Call Log Memory
11 dialed, 10 received, 10 missed calls
-
Image/video capture
Yes/Yes
-
Ring Tone
Polyphonic, MP3
-
Vibration
Yes
-
Wallpaper/screensaver
Yes
