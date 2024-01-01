We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Speaker phone, bluetooth, USB Mass Storage
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATION
-
Phone Type
Bar
-
Color
Black, White
-
RF Band
GSM 900/1800/1900
-
Dimension: L x W x D (mm)
101.5 x 51 x 16.8mm
-
Weight with Batt. Standard (g)
70 g
-
Standby Time, Max (hrs)
Up to 240 h
-
Talk Time (hrs)
Up to 3 h
-
Display
TFT, 262K colors
-
Vibration
Yes
-
Battery Capacity (mAh)
Class 10 (4+1/3+2 slots), 32 - 48 kbps
MESSAGING
-
SMS / EMS / MMS
SMS, EMS, MMS
-
Predictive Text Input (T9)
Yes
INTERNET
-
WAP (version)
Yes(2.0)
PIM
-
Scheduler
Yes
-
Alarm
Yes
-
Phonebook (# of names)
500 Name
ADVANCED FEATURES
-
MIDI (poly)
Yes
-
Video Camera
Yes
-
Built-in Hands Free
Yes
-
Built-In Game
Yes
-
FM Radio
Yes
-
Speaker Phone
Yes
-
Built-In Camera
Yes
-
Camera Resolution (MP)
VGA
-
Internal Memory
4 MB
-
External Memory
up to 2 GB
-
MP3
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Video Recording
Yes
-
Browser
WAP, version (2.0)
-
Call Log Memory
10 dialed, 10 received, 10 missed calls
-
Download/save as support
Yes
-
Image/video capture
Yes/Yes
-
Ring Tone
Polyphonic, MP3
-
Vibration
Yes
-
Video codec
MPEG4 En/Decode 12fps/15fps
-
Wallpaper/screensaver
Yes
