3" Full touch screen, Dual sim card slot, One touch caller transition thru touch screen
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATION
-
Phone Type
Bar
-
Color
Black
-
RF Band
GSM 900/1800/1900
-
Dimension: L x W x D (mm)
105x55x15mm
-
Weight with Batt. Standard (g)
110 g
-
Standby Time, Max (hrs)
Up to 260 h
-
Talk Time (hrs)
Up to 3.5 h
-
Display
TFT resistive touchscreen, 256K colors
-
Display Size
240x400 pixels, 3.0 inches
-
Vibration
Yes
-
Battery Capacity (mAh)
Li-ion 950 mAh
-
GPRS/EDGE (class)
Class 12 (4+1/3+2/2+3/1+4 slots), 32-48 kbps / Class 12
MESSAGING
-
SMS / EMS / MMS
SMS, MMS, E-mail
-
Yes
-
Instant Messaging
Yes
INTERNET
-
WAP (version)
WAP 2.0/xHTML
PIM
-
Scheduler
Yes
-
Alarm
Yes
-
Phonebook (# of names)
1000 contacts, Photocall
ADVANCED FEATURES
-
Dual SIM
Yes (Dual standby)
-
Java (version)
Yes MIDP 2.0
-
MIDI (poly)
Yes
-
Video Camera
Yes
-
Built-in Hands Free
Yes
-
Built-In Game
Yes
-
FM Radio
Yes
-
Speaker Phone
Yes
-
Built-In Camera
Yes
-
Camera Resolution (MP)
3.0 MP, autofocus
-
Internal Memory
40 MB
-
External Memory
up to 16GB
-
MP3
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Touch Screen
Yes
-
Video Recording
Yes
-
Document Viewer
Yes
-
3.5 Audio Jack
Yes
-
Browser
WAP 2.0/xHTML, HTML
-
Call Log Memory
40 dialed, 40 received, 40 missed calls
-
Image/video capture
Yes/Yes
-
Ring Tone
Polyphonic, MP3
-
Vibration
Yes
-
Video codec
MP3/WAV/eAAC player , MP4/H.263 player
-
Video telephony
Yes
-
WLAN
Yes
-
Wallpaper/screensaver
Yes
