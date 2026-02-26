1) Definitions

LG / LG.com: The official LG online store: www.lg.com/eg.

The official LG online store: www.lg.com/eg. Breadfast: The Breadfast company/application responsible for the issuance and redemption of vouchers in accordance with its policies.

The Breadfast company/application responsible for the issuance and redemption of vouchers in accordance with its policies. Customer: Any person who makes an eligible purchase during the offer period.

Any person who makes an eligible purchase during the offer period. Voucher/Coupon: A discount code, credit, or offer to be redeemed on the Breadfast application/platform, subject to its terms.

2) Offer Period

The offer is valid from February 26, 2026, until March 20, 2026 (inclusive), or until the vouchers/stock are depleted, whichever occurs first.

3) Eligibility for the Offer

The offer applies to orders successfully completed via LG.com during the offer period.

Does not apply to wholesale, dealer, or resale purchases (if applicable).

4) How to Obtain the Voucher

The voucher/voucher codes will be sent to the (Email address / Phone number) registered with the order within (5) business days from the date of order confirmation/delivery.

In the event of incorrect contact information being provided, the participant is responsible for the non-receipt of the voucher.

5) Terms of Use for Breadfast Vouchers

Vouchers are valid for use on Breadfast only and cannot be used on LG.com.

Voucher expiry date is April 30, 2026.

Vouchers cannot be exchanged for cash, transferred, or resold.

Vouchers may be subject to additional restrictions according to Breadfast's policy (e.g., delivery areas, usage times, excluded categories, etc.). In case of conflict, Breadfast's terms apply to the use of the voucher within the Breadfast platform.

6) Returns/Cancellations and their Effect on Vouchers

In the event of an order cancellation or full product return, the associated voucher will be cancelled/deactivated (if unused).

If the voucher has been used and the order/part of it is subsequently returned, LG and/or Breadfast reserve the right to deduct the voucher's value, cancel it, or take appropriate action according to applicable policies.

Returns and exchanges are subject to LG.com's policy: [Insert LG.com Returns Policy Link Here].

7) General Restrictions

The voucher offer cannot be combined with other offers from LG.com or Breadfast unless otherwise stated.

The offer applies only to completed and paid orders (does not include cancelled or incomplete orders).

8) Liability

LG.com is responsible for order eligibility and sending the voucher in accordance with these terms.

Breadfast is responsible for the acceptance and redemption of the voucher, and for providing service within its platform according to its terms and policies.

LG.com is not responsible for any malfunctions, disruptions, or operational restrictions related to the Breadfast platform, delivery areas, or product availability within Breadfast.

9) Modification or Termination

LG.com reserves the right to modify, suspend, or terminate the offer, or update these Terms and Conditions at any time in accordance with applicable regulations, with the updated version being published on the website/offer page.

10) Contact

For inquiries regarding the offer or voucher receipt:

• LG.com Customer Service:

(LG Support Chat & Email - Support & Help | LG EG/19960)

• Breadfast Support (for voucher usage)