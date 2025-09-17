131L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator Silver

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
What's to love about LG fridge freezers?
Multi Air Flow
Keeping food fresher and longer
Total no frost
Frost-free and fresh
Tempered glass shelves
Durable enough to withstand heavy items
Metallic decoration
Metal panels enhance cooling and luxury
Fresh cooling completely with Total no frost
Cold air circulates evenly so your fridge and food stays frost-free and fresh. With no need to manually defrost your fridge, it’s always conveniently ready to use.
Tempered glass shelves
Durable enough to withstand heavy kitchenware without the risk of breakage, these shelves are also easy to clean and maintain with no lingering stains or odors.
*The images shown above are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
840 x 1860 x 750
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
B/Freezer
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
123
-
Product Weight (kg)
112
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
840 x 1860 x 750
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
No
-
Deodorizer
Yes
-
InstaView
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
No
-
Fresh 0 Zone
No
-
Shelf_Folding
No
-
Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)
No
-
Egg tray/Egg basket
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
181
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator
407
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
588
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.