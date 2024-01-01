Shopping through the LG Online Store is easy and secure. Just follow these few steps to place an order.Select an item you want to buy and click on the red "Add to cart" button.You can now either continue shopping by clicking on the grey "back" button or complete the purchase by clicking on the red "view cart" button.If you are already logged in, you can proceed with your order immediately. Not logged in? Then you can log in to your LG Online Store account or create a new account or order as a guest.

Click on "continue" then fill your data bill name and valid phone or mobile No. and the address (within Egypt) to which your order should be shipped.

Now select the payment method. The following payment methods are offered: Visa & VALU installment if you have VALU account

After completion, you will receive an E-mail with the order confirmation.