588L LG Bottom Freezer, Multi Air Flow

GTF569PSAM

Frount view
Energy efficiency of products

Energy Saving Smart Inverter Compressor

Smart Inverter Compressor adjusts cooling power to the fridge’s status and runs on minimal noise.

*Energy Saving : LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ responses to variable load conditions by adjusting cooling power for better energy efficiency.
**Cooling power is automatically controlled according to the inside and outside temperature conditions of refrigerator.
***Mechanical Structure of Conventional comp & Inverter comp is same as reciprocating type. The difference is, Motor Speed(RPM) control ability (Motor Speed: Recipro: Single step vs Inverter: Multiple Steps)

Express the large capacity of the refrigerator

Store more with more interior space

Enjoy the freedom of space with this refrigerator, which has the large capacity with 588 liters and 84cm width fitting in most kitchen's alcove giving you ample storage space for all your groceries without having to crowd your kitchen.
The inside of the refrigerator expressing the chill
Thorough airflow

Multiple air vents let cool air spread to all parts of the fridge.

Expressing the function of a frost-free refrigerator with strawberries

Absolutely No Frost

Hygienic, odor-free coolness flows evenly and powerfully to prevent unwanted temperature shifts.

Cooling speed of bottled water
*Time taken to cool down the water bottle from 30℃ to 7℃ in refrigerator door baskets.
Tested by SLG
** SLG : Certificated by a Germany’s testing laboratory “SLG Prüf-und Zertifizierungs GmbH.”

heavy weight on tempered glass

Tempered glass shelves

Reliably holds up heavy items.
Product image showing LED lighting

Powerful LED lighting

LED lights are energy-efficient, long-lasting, and brighten stocked fridges more than doubly.
Various products stored in the refrigerator door

Tall bottle door bins

Adjust and level shelves to store items of various shapes and sizes.
Hand controlling temperature with touch display outside the product

Easily adjust the refrigerator temperature

With Exterior Display, adjust temperatures easily without having to open any doors.

Q.

How do I order a product?

A.

Shopping through the LG Online Store is easy and secure. Just follow these few steps to place an order.Select an item you want to buy and click on the red "Add to cart" button.You can now either continue shopping by clicking on the grey "back" button or complete the purchase by clicking on the red "view cart" button.If you are already logged in, you can proceed with your order immediately. Not logged in? Then you can log in to your LG Online Store account or create a new account or order as a guest.
Click on "continue" then fill your data bill name and valid phone or mobile No. and the address (within Egypt) to which your order should be shipped.
Now select the payment method. The following payment methods are offered: Visa & VALU installment if you have VALU account
After completion, you will receive an E-mail with the order confirmation.

Q.

How can I install my product?

A.

After receiving your product you can contact our Customer services Hotline: 19960 Or What’s App no. 01229307777.
To request installation and we will send technician to install your product.

Q.

What is the installation fees?

A.

The installation is free of fees for one time.

Q.

When the warranty period started?

A.

Warranty period starts from purchase date which on E- Invoice.

Q.

What is the return policy?

A.

● If you are not completely Unsatisfied with your purchase or need to change the product, you can find the best way to return it:
● You can return your order within the first 14 days after receiving the goods, taking in consideration it is a Must to returned the product without any change or damage in the original packaging and in undamaged condition.
- Don’t open the product packaging.
- You can request return from our customer services to send technician to check device condition.
- After we confirm the device is in a good condition, 3rd party delivery company will contact you to turn device back to LG .
- Return is free of charge.
- Refund process will start after 14 Working days from collecting the device from your address
- In case of accessories it must be in original package without use.
- You can send your return request to our hotline: 19960 or What’s app no. 01229307777

DIMENSIONS

GTF569PSAM
Product Weight (kg)
112
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
840 x 1860 x 750
KEY FEATURE #1
Large Capacity
KEY FEATURE #2
Multi Air Flow

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    840 x 1860 x 750

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Sliver

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    B/Freezer

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    112

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    119

  • Depth without door (mm)

    662.5

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    840 x 1860 x 750

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    750

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    No

  • Deodorizer

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Sliver

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Bottle(Wine) Rack

    No

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    No

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

  • Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)

    No

  • Egg tray/Egg basket

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

