We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
20 Cft Side by Side Refigerator
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Detail refrigeator type
S*S
CAPACITY(ℓ/CU.FT.)- ISO GROSS
-
Total
20C.F
DIMENSION (MM) - NET
-
Product
894 x 1753 x 725
-
Packing
965 x 1,892 x 776
WEIGHT (KG)
-
Net
106
-
Packing
118
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Platinum Silver finishing
Yes
-
Hidden Hinge
Yes
-
Multi Air Flow
Yes
-
Ice & Water dispenser
Yes
-
LED Display
Yes
-
Soft touch Homebar
Yes
-
Bioshield™
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Moist Balance Crisper
Yes
-
Tempered Glass Shelf
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Mini XtraSpace
Yes
STUFFING QUANTITY , TRUCK
-
Packing(20/40S/40HC)
18/36/36,42
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.