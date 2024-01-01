Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
395L LG Top Freezer Inverter Door Cooling

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

395L LG Top Freezer Inverter Door Cooling

GN-B572PLGB

395L LG Top Freezer Inverter Door Cooling

(0)

*Refrigerators have Five Years Warranty, Inverter Compressor has ten years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years

Energy Saving Smart Inverter Compressor

LG’s intelligent Smart Inverter Compressor is an energy expert, adjusting cooling power based on quantities of stored food and the inside and outside temperature of the refrigerator. The Smart Inverter Compressor also generates less noise, making your kitchen a quiet, relaxing place to enjoy. Backed by a 10 years warranty!

*LG internal test data based on "KS C ISO15502" Standard.

Pull-out Tray1

Pull-out Tray

No more bending or reaching – the pull-out tray lets you easily access items at the back of the fridge.

Big Size
Veggie Box

The roomier vegetable drawer offers a whole 28 liters of storage space. You can load up on plenty of produce with just one trip to the store and have lots of room to keep it all fresh in the fridge.

*Based on model GM-B302G**

Tall Bottle Door Bin

Adjustable door bins let you store bottles of all shapes and sizes by simply repositioning the shelf levels.

*Model: GM-B302G** / 355mm when adjustable bin is at lower position.

Multi Air Flow

Multiple cooling air vents distribute and circulate cool air to every corner of the refrigerator, ensuring that each and every food item is properly cooled.

Smart Diagnosis™

You’ll have no problem in the event your fridge does. LG's Smart Diagnosis™ lets you easily troubleshoot any issues. LG call center representatives can quickly diagnose most problems over the phone, saving you the time and expense of a service call during your busy schedule.

LED Lighting

LED lighting is more energy efficient and lasts longer than conventional bulbs. Top-mounted lights make even fully loaded refrigerators up to 2.5 times brighter compared to the other conventional ones.
Easy Storage
Moving Ice Maker

Easy Storage

You can easily take out and move the ice tray whenever you need more freezer space.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

GN-B572PLGB

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    680 x 1760 x 700

  • Finish (Door)

    Silver

All Spec

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    Yes (White)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    680 x 1760 x 700

  • Packing Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    739 x 1833 x 727

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Deodorizer

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Silver

  • Handle Type

    Plastic , PocketHandle

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4 Full

  • Refrigerator Light

    Yes

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2 (Deco Front White)

  • Shelf_Pull out Tray

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes

  • Egg tray/Egg basket

    Yes (10x1 Eggs)

  • Door Basket_2L Bottle Storage

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2 Full

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1 (Deco Front White)

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 