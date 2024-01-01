Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Refrigerator, Door Cooling, Silver

GN-B602PFFQ

GN-B602PFFQ

LG Refrigerator, Door Cooling, Silver

Key Features

  • Inverter Compressor
  • Door Cooling+
  • Metal deco controller
  • Flat Multi Duct
More
fruits and vegetables such as lettuce, tomatoes, and blueberries are freshly preserved in the product.

LinearCooling

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7days1).

Modern kitchen interiror with a large open lg top freezer refrigerator stocked with various food item explaining how the door cooling feature works.

Door Cooling+

Delivers freshness evenly and faster

Food stays fresh and drinks get ice cold on any shelf with even and faster cooling performance2).

Multi Air Flow

Optimal temperatures everywhere

The Multi-Air Flow System was designed to maintain ideal  temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, for longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions inside the refrigerator, and vents are strategically placed throughout to surround your food with cool air to keep it at its freshest at all times.

Moving Ice Maker

More space in the freezer

Whenever you need to free up space in the freezer, you can take out the ice tray and move it easily.

Smart Inverter Compressor™

Energy efficient and durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years peace of mind.

*10-year Warranty on the compressor part only. Additional costs other than the compressor may be charged (Labor, Other Parts, etc.).

*Product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

 

1)LinearCoolingTM 

-Based on TÜV test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pakchoi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCoolingTM model.

-The result may vary in actual usage.

-Applicable models only.

 

2)DoorCooling+ TM 

-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+ TM and Non-DoorCooling+ TM models.

-Applicable models only.

-DoorCooling+ TM is supposed to stop when the door is opened.   

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

GN-B602PFFQ

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1845 x 725

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    77

  • Product Weight (kg)

    70

  • Depth without door (mm)

    625

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1845 x 725

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    725

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • Deodorizer

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual(Movable)

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    Yes

  • Egg tray/Egg basket

    10 Eggs

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

