We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
600 lts Top Mount
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Detail refrigeator type
Top Mount
CAPACITY(ℓ/CU.FT.)- ISO GROSS
-
Total
600
-
Freezer
127
-
Refrigerator
336
CAPACITY(ℓ/CU.FT.)- ISO STORAGE
-
Total
458
-
Freezer
127
-
Refrigerator
331
DIMENSION (MM) - NET
-
Depth - without handle
693
-
Depth - including door & handle
738
-
Width
755
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Product (Width x Height x Depth)
755x1777x738
-
Packing (Width x Height x Depth)
819x1882x772
WEIGHT (KG)
-
Net
87
-
Packing
93
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Star rating
4 Star
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Interior lamp
30W(2)
-
Refrigerator Shelves
Tempered glass
-
Multi-Flow
Yes
STUFFING QUANTITY , TRUCK
-
Packing(20/40S/40HC)
21/42/60
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.