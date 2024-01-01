We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Cooling Only / 2,25 HP
All Spec
COOLING CAPACITY
-
W
5,270
-
Btu/hr.
17982
POWER INPUT (W)
-
Cooling
1830
RUNNING CURRENT (A)
-
Cooling
8.5
EER
-
W/W
2.88
-
Btu/h.W
9.83
POWER SUPPLY
-
Φ / V / Hz
1/220/50
AIR CIRCULATION
-
Indoor,Max (㎥/min(CFM))
15.0 (530)
-
Outdoor,Max
50 (1766)
NOISE LEVEL (SOUNDPRESSURE,1M)
-
Indoor,High dB(A)+3,High
40
-
Med. dB(A)+3,Med
36
-
Low dB(A)+3,Low
32
-
Outdoor,Max dB(A)+3,Max
56
NET WEIGHT KG(LBS)
-
Indoor
15(33)
-
Outdoor
36(79.4)
FUNCTIONS
-
Plasma Air Purifier
Yes
-
Deodorizing filter (3M Multi Protection)
Yes
-
Timer
Yes(24h On/Off)
-
Jet Cool
Yes
-
Soft Dry Operation
Yes
-
Self Diagnosis
Yes
-
Remote Controller Type
Wirless remote controller (Better LCD)
-
Steps, Fan/Cool/Heat
3 / 4 / -
-
Chaos wind(auto wind)
Yes
-
Auto Clean
Yes
-
Pre filter(washable/anti-fungus)
Yes
-
Auto swing(up & down)
Auto
-
Auto swing(left & right)
Auto
