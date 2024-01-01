We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Jet Cool Plasmaster
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Cooling Capacity
5270W
-
Heating Capacity
5420W
-
EER
2.77 W/W
-
Power Supply
1/220/50 (Φ / V / Hz)
-
Power Factor
100%
-
Moisture Removal
2.5ℓ/h.
-
Circuit Breaker
20A
-
Power Cord
3x1.5 P*㎟
-
Connecting Cable
3x1.0+2x0.75 P*㎟
POWER INPUT (W)
-
Cooling
1900
-
Heating
1900
RUNNING CURRENT (A)
-
Cooling
8.6
-
Heating
8.6
AIR CIRCULATION ㎥/MIN(CFM)
-
Indoor,Max
13.5 (477)
-
Outdoor,Max
42 (1483)
AIR FLOW
-
Air supply outlet
1
-
Airflow direction control(left & right)
Auto
-
Airflow direction control(up & down)
Auto
-
Auto swing(left & right)
Auto
-
Auto swing(up & down)
Auto
-
Airflow steps(fan/cool/heat)
3/4/3
-
Chaos swing
Yes
-
Jet cool(Power wind)
Yes
AIR PURIFYING
-
Deodorizing filter (Healthy Filter)
Yes
-
Plasma air purifier
Yes
-
Prefilter(washable / anti-fungus)
Yes
NOISE LEVEL (SOUNDPRESSURE,1M)
-
Indoor,High dB(A)±3
40
-
Med. dB(A)±3
37
-
Low dB(A)±3
33
-
Outdoor,Max dB(A)±3
53
RELIABILITY
-
Hot start
Yes
-
Self diagnosis
Yes
-
Soft dry operation
Yes
INDIVIDUAL CONTROL
-
Wireless LCD remote control
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Auto changeover
Yes
-
Auto cleaning
Yes
-
Auto restart operation
Yes
-
Forced operation
Yes
-
Sleep mode
Yes
-
Setting Temperature Range (Cooling)
18-30
-
Setting Temperature Range (Heating)
16-30
-
Temperature Increment
1
-
Timer(Hr)
Yes (24h On/Off)
COMPRESSOR
-
Type
ROTARY
-
Model
QJT348PAB
-
Maker
LG
-
Capacity kcal/h.(Btu/h.)
6008/6037(20500/20600)
-
Motor Type
PSC
-
Motor Input W
1898/2000
-
Oil Type
SUNISO 4GSI or ATMOS NM56
-
Oil Charge cc
650
-
O.L.P Name
14HM1015 or 14HM1035
BLOWER MOTOR
-
Type
Cross Flow Fan
-
Output W
22
FAN MOTOR
-
Type
Axial fan
-
Motor Type
AC Induction
-
Motor Output
66W
CONNECTING TUBE (Φ. SOCKET FLARE)
-
Liquid Side mm(in)
6.35(1/4)
-
Gas Side mm(in)
12,7(1/2")
-
Length,std m(in)
5(196)
DIMENSION (W*H*D)
-
Indoor
1090*300*180 mm
-
Outdoor
870*655*320 mm
NET WEIGHT KG(LBS)
-
Indoor
12(26,46)
-
Outdoor
50,5(111.33)
