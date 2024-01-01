We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Jet Cool
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Cooling Capacity
6440W
-
EER
3.08 W/W
-
Power Supply
1/220/50 (Φ / V / Hz)
-
Power Factor
94.5%
-
Moisture Removal
2.8ℓ/h.
-
Circuit Breaker
30A
-
Power Cord
3x2.5 P*㎟
-
Connecting Cable
3x2.5+2x0.75 P*㎟
POWER INPUT (W)
-
Cooling
2390
RUNNING CURRENT (A)
-
Cooling
11.5
AIR CIRCULATION ㎥/MIN(CFM)
-
Indoor,Max
15.0 (530)
-
Outdoor,Max
48 (1695)
AIR FLOW
-
Air supply outlet
1
-
Airflow direction control(left & right)
Manual
-
Airflow direction control(up & down)
Auto
-
Auto swing(up & down)
Auto
-
Airflow steps(fan/cool/heat)
-/4/-
-
Chaos swing
Yes
-
Jet cool(Power wind)
Yes
AIR PURIFYING
-
Prefilter(washable / anti-fungus)
Yes
NOISE LEVEL (SOUNDPRESSURE,1M)
-
Indoor,High dB(A)±3
45
-
Med. dB(A)±3
40
-
Low dB(A)±3
35
-
Outdoor,Max dB(A)±3
55
RELIABILITY
-
Self diagnosis
Yes
-
Soft dry operation
Yes
INDIVIDUAL CONTROL
-
Wireless remote controller(simple)
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Auto restart operation
Yes
-
Forced operation
Yes
-
Setting Temperature Range (Cooling)
18-30
-
Setting Temperature Range (Heating)
16-30
-
Temperature Increment
1
-
Timer(Hr)
Yes (7h On/Off)
COMPRESSOR
-
Type
ROTARY
-
Model
QP442PEB
-
Maker
LG
-
Capacity kcal/h.(Btu/h.)
6678/6728(26500/26700)
-
Motor Type
PSC
-
Motor Input W
2545/2609
-
Oil Type
NM56 or 4GSI
-
Oil Charge cc
1130
-
O.L.P Name
Internal Type
BLOWER MOTOR
-
Type
Cross Flow Fan
-
Output W
25.6
FAN MOTOR
-
Type
Axial fan
-
Motor Type
AC Induction
-
Motor Output
72W
CONNECTING TUBE (Φ. SOCKET FLARE)
-
Liquid Side mm(in)
9.52(3/8")
-
Gas Side mm(in)
15,8(5/8")
-
Length,std m(in)
5(196)
DIMENSION (W*H*D)
-
Indoor
1090*300*180 mm
-
Outdoor
870*800*320mm
NET WEIGHT KG(LBS)
-
Indoor
12(26,46)
-
Outdoor
65(143.3)
