DUALCOOL Inverter Cooling & Heating AC, 24000 BTU, Energy Saving, Fast Cooling, Quiet Cooling
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Cooling Capacity (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)
0.90 ~ 6.45 ~ 7.42 KW
3,071 ~ 22,000 ~ 25,317 Btu/h
-
Heating Capacity (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)
0.90 ~ 6.45 ~ 8.64 KW
3,071 ~ 22,690 ~ 29,480 Btu/h
-
Power Input - Cooling (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)
240 ~ 2,080 ~ 2,500 W
-
Power Input - Heating (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)
240 ~ 1,820 ~ 2,750 W
-
Running Current - Cooling (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)
1.10 ~ 7.50 ~ 9.10 A
-
Running Current - Heating (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)
1.07 ~ 9.50 ~ 14.00 A
-
EER
10.58 (Btu/h)/W
-
COP
3.65 W/W
12.47 (Btu/h)/W
-
Available Voltage Range
140 ~ 290 V
-
Power Supply
1, 220, 50 (Φ/V/Hz)
-
Power Factor - Cooling/Heating
96%/96%
-
Indoor - Air Flow Rate (Cooling, Max/H/M/L)
21.0/16.1/13.1/10.5 m³/min
-
Indoor - Air Flow Rate (Heating, Max/H/M/L)
21.0/18.5/15.0/11.0 m³/min
-
Indoor - Sound Pressure Level (Cooling, H/M/L/SL)
47/42/34/31 dB (A)
-
Indoor - Sound Pressure Level (Heating, H/M/L)
47/42/34 dB (A)
-
Indoor - Dimensions (W × H × D) - Net
998 × 345 × 210 mm
-
Indoor - Dimensions (W × H × D) - Shipping
1080 × 422 × 281 mm
-
Indoor - Weight (Net)
12.8 kg
-
Indoor - Weight (Shipping)
14.9 kg
-
Outdoor - Sound Pressure Level (Cooling,Max)
56 dB(A)
-
Outdoor - Sound Pressure Level (Heating,Max)
57 dB(A)
-
Outdoor - Dimensions (W × H × D) - Net
870 × 655 × 320 mm
-
Outdoor - Dimensions (W × H × D) - Shipping
1022 × 716 × 437 mm
-
Outdoor - Weight (Net)
45.3 kg
-
Outdoor - Weight (Shipping)
52.5 kg
-
Compressor - Type
Twin Rotary
-
Compressor - Motor Type
BLDC
-
Fan (Indoor) - Type
Cross Flow Fan
-
Fan (Indoor) - Motor Output
58 W
-
Fan (Outdoor) - Type
Propeller Fan
-
Fan (Outdoor) - Motor Output
85 W
-
Heat Exchanger - Condenser (Material, Tube/Fin)
Cupper
-
Heat Exchanger - Condenser (Corrosion Protection)
Gold
-
Circuit Breaker
25 A
-
Power Supply to Unit
Outdoor
-
Piping - Size (Liquid)
1/4 inch
-
Piping - Size (Gas)
5/8 inch
-
Piping - Connections Method (Indoor/Outdoor)
Flared/Flared
-
Drain Hose Size - O.D, I.D
21.5,16.0 mm
-
Between Indoor & Outdoor - Piping Length (Min/Standard/Max)
3/7.5/30 m
-
Between Indoor & Outdoor - Piping Length (No Charge)
7.5 m
-
Between Indoor & Outdoor - Max. Elevation Difference
15 m
-
Refrigerant - Type
R410A
-
Refrigerant - Pre Charge
1350 g
-
Refrigerant - Additional charge
30 g/m
