LG Speaker System LK72B, 40W Mini Audio, USB, SD Card, Portable In (New)

LK72B

All Spec

PHYSICAL

  • Size (W x H x D) mm – Main Unit

    196 x 238 x 205

  • Size (W x H x D) mm – Satellite Speaker

    109 x 139 x 100

  • Carton Size (W x H x D) mm

    386 x 281 x 297

  • Net Weight (Kg)

    2.4

  • Gross Weight (Kg)

    3.2

  • Color

    RED

AMPLIFIER

  • Channel

    2.1CH

  • Total Power Output

    40W

  • Front L/R

    10W x 2

  • Sub-Woofer

    20W

IN & OUT

  • Display

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes

  • SD Card

    Yes

  • Portable In

    Yes

  • Audio L/R

    Yes

  • FM Radio Antenna

    Yes

  • Composing of channel

    2CH

  • Terminal Type

    RCA

CONVENIENCE

  • Mute-Remote Control

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Auto Pairing

    Yes

AV FORMAT

  • MP3

    Yes

PLAYBACK SPECIFICATION

  • Skip - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Scan - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Pause

    Yes

  • Repeat Play Title/Track

    Yes

  • Random Play Mode

    Yes

POWER

  • SMPS

    200V~240V/50~60Hz

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W↓

RADIO

  • Tuner Type

    Digital Tuner (FM)

  • Tuning Up/Down

    Yes

  • Preset Up/Down

    Yes

  • FM Band

    Yes

  • Preset Memory

    50 Channel

  • Preset Erase

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Satellite System

    1 Way

  • Satellite Unit

    8.9cm

  • Subwoofer System

    1 Way

  • Subwoofer Unit

    13cm

ACCESSORY KIT

  • Simple Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit-Type

    IR Remote (S17)

  • Battery (Size)

    AAA

  • Batteries (Remote Controller)

    2ea

  • FM

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

