LG Speaker System LK72B, 40W Mini Audio, USB, SD Card, Portable In (New)
All Spec
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D) mm – Main Unit
196 x 238 x 205
-
Size (W x H x D) mm – Satellite Speaker
109 x 139 x 100
-
Carton Size (W x H x D) mm
386 x 281 x 297
-
Net Weight (Kg)
2.4
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
3.2
-
Color
RED
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
2.1CH
-
Total Power Output
40W
-
Front L/R
10W x 2
-
Sub-Woofer
20W
IN & OUT
-
Display
Yes
-
USB
Yes
-
SD Card
Yes
-
Portable In
Yes
-
Audio L/R
Yes
-
FM Radio Antenna
Yes
-
Composing of channel
2CH
-
Terminal Type
RCA
CONVENIENCE
-
Mute-Remote Control
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Auto Pairing
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
MP3
Yes
PLAYBACK SPECIFICATION
-
Skip - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Scan - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Pause
Yes
-
Repeat Play Title/Track
Yes
-
Random Play Mode
Yes
POWER
-
SMPS
200V~240V/50~60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W↓
RADIO
-
Tuner Type
Digital Tuner (FM)
-
Tuning Up/Down
Yes
-
Preset Up/Down
Yes
-
FM Band
Yes
-
Preset Memory
50 Channel
-
Preset Erase
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Satellite System
1 Way
-
Satellite Unit
8.9cm
-
Subwoofer System
1 Way
-
Subwoofer Unit
13cm
ACCESSORY KIT
-
Simple Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit-Type
IR Remote (S17)
-
Battery (Size)
AAA
-
Batteries (Remote Controller)
2ea
-
FM
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
