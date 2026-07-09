Notice of Discontinuation of Certain Social Account Login Services

Thank you for using LG.com.

We would like to inform you that certain social account login services for LG Electronics accounts will be discontinued.

Customers who currently use social account login services are advised to review the information below and take note of it for continued use of the services.

1. Affected login services: Login with Amazon

2. Service termination date: 07/09/2026 (KST)

3. Notice of ID conversion due to service termination

- If you are currently using one of the affected social login accounts, please ensure that an email ID is linked to your account.

1) If an email ID is linked

After the service termination, you can continue using the service as usual by signing in with the email address linked to your account. All account information, including registered products and purchase history, will remain unchanged.

However, if you have linked the affected social account to AI speaker applications such as Alexa or Google Home, you will need to reconnect those services using your LG Electronics email account in order to continue using them.

2) If no email ID is linked

Please register an email address before the termination date. If you do not register an email address, you will be automatically removed from all services linked to that account as of the termination date, and all account information, as well as linked products and purchase history, will be deleted.

In addition, connections with AI speakers such as Alexa and Google Home will also be automatically disconnected. To continue using the service, reconnect in the AI speaker app using the email ID for your LG Electronics account.

Social login services not affected by this discontinuation will continue to operate as usual. If you have any further questions regarding this change, please submit an inquiry through our 1:1 Inquiry service.

We will continue to do our best to provide you with better services.

Thank you.