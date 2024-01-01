We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32 LCD TV
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
LCD TV
-
Screen Size ( Inch )
32
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1366x768
-
Brightness ()
500
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
50000:1
-
Viewing Angle Degree
178/178
VIDEO
-
Dual XD Engine
Yes
-
AspectRatioCorrection
16:9
SOUND
-
Audio Output
10W+10W
-
Speaker System
2 Way 2 Speakers
-
Surround System
Surround MAX
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Smart Volume Leveler
Yes
FEATURE
-
HD Ready
Yes
-
AV Input Navigation
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
INTERFACE
-
AV In
yes
-
RF In
Yes
-
AV Out
Yes
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
Yes
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
yes
-
USB 2.0
yes
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100-240Vac 50/60Hz
TUNING ONLY CRT TV
-
System
FVS
-
Memory Type
ACMS+
-
No. of Program Memory
100/181(NTSC)
-
XD Engine (XD On/Off)
Yes
FEATURE ONLY CRT TV
-
Turbo Search System
Yes
-
Sound Status Memory
5 Mode
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Yes
-
Auto A/V
Yes
-
SoundOutput(Max)
10W+10W
INTERFACE ONLY CRT TV
-
AV out Rear
1
-
Component In 1
480i/p,576i/p,720p,1080i
-
Component In 2
480i/p,576i/p,720p,1080i
What people are saying
-
