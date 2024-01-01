42" Full HD Cinema 3D and Smart TV with Magic Motion Remote Control

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Specs

Reviews

Support

42LW5700

All Spec

LCD SPECIFICATION

  • BLU Type

    EDGE (LED Plus)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Frame Rate

    TruMotion 100Hz

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio

    5,000,000:1

  • Local Dimming

    Yes

  • LED Blocks

    16 Blocks (TBD)

  • Response Time (GTG)

    2.4ms

  • WCC (Wide Color Control)

    Yes

  • Analog

    Yes (PAL-I, PAL/SECAM BG/DK,NTSC M(AV only) )

  • DVB-T

    Yes

  • MPEG-4 (H.264)

    Yes

VIDEO

  • XD Engine

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio Correction

    7 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide(DTV only), 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom)

  • Color Temperature Control

    3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)

  • Picture Mode

    7 Modes(Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema,Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)

  • Just Scan (0% overscan)

    ( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

  • 24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5 / 2:2 Pull down)- HDMI

    Yes

  • Expert Mode / ISFccc Ready

    Yes

  • Picture Wizard II (Customised Easy Self Callibration)

    Yes

  • AV Mode

    Cinema / Game

  • Enhanced Noise Reduction

    Yes (3D & MPEG)

AUDIO

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes/Yes/Yes

  • Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)

    10W+10W

  • Speaker System

    1 way 2 speaker

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Surround Sound

    Infinite 3D Surround

  • Bass/Treble/Balance

    Yes /Yes /Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Yes

  • Sound Mode

    5 Modes (Standard,Music,Cinema,Sport,Game)

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

3D TYPE

  • SG / Cinema

    Cinema

3D PICTURE QUALITY

  • Frequency

    FHD 120Hz / FHD T120Hz

  • 3D refresh rate (each eye)

    120Hz

  • 3D brightness

    150 nits

  • 3D MEMC

    Yes

  • 3D Local dimming

    Yes

  • Cross talk

    1%

3D SOUND QUALITY

  • Infinite 3D Surround

    Yes

3D VIEWING ANGLE

  • Vertical

    26

  • Horizontal

    Free

  • Head tilt angle (available to watch lying)

    Free

3D CONVERTING

  • 2D to 3D

    Yes (RF, HDMI, USB, DLNA, Component, Composite, RGB)

  • 3D to 2D

    Yes (RF, HDMI, USB, DLNA, RGB)

3D DEPTH CONTROL

  • 2D to 3D

    '0~+20 (default : 10)

3D VIEWPOINT CONTROL

  • 3D contents

    '-10~+10 (default : 0)

  • 2D to 3D

    '-10~+10 (default : 0)

3D INPUT SIGNAL UI (2D TO 3D)

  • 3D Input Signal UI (2D to 3D)

    HDMI, USB, RF, DLNA

3D GLASSES

  • model name

    AG-F110

  • number of in-packing

    4 ea

  • Transmittance

    70%↑

  • color variation(△uv)

    ±15

  • viewing distance

    free

  • charge time / operating time

    free

  • weight

    16g

WIRELESS FUNCTIONS

  • Wireless HD Ready

    Yes

  • Network Solution

    Amimon

  • Video Resolution

    1080p / 60f

  • DRM / Content Protection

    HDCP - ART

  • Compress / Decompress

    Semi-Uncompressed

  • Distance

    * NLOS 30m = 98.4ft

  • Network (Frequency)

    WHDI™ (5GHz)

BROADBAND

  • NetCast™ Entertainment Access

    Yes

  • App. Store

    Yes

  • Search & Recommended

    Yes

  • SKYPE Ready

    TBD

NETWORK

  • Wifi

    Yes (Ready, No Dongle in the Box)

  • PC contents Sharing (CIFS/DLNA)

    Yes DLNA Certified

  • Windows 7 Certified

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

USB 2.0

  • Audio

    Yes (MP3)

  • Picture

    Yes (JPEG)

  • Video Codec

    DivX3.11, DivX4.12, DivX5.x, DivX6, Xvid1.00, Xvide1.01, Xvid1.02, Xvid1.03, Xvid 1.10-beta-1/beta-2,Mpeg-1,Mpeg-2,Mpeg-4, H.264, AVC

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM

  • DivX Caption Fomat

    smi/*.srt/*.sub(MicroDVD, SubViewer1.0/2.0)/*.ass/*.ssa/*.txt(TMPlayer)/*.psb(PowerDivx)

  • DiVX (SD/HD/HD Plus)

    Yes (HD Plus)

SPECIAL

  • Magic Motion Remote Control

    Yes (Ready, dongl)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes Plus (Backlight Control+Intelligent Sensor)

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • 1080p Source Input

    HDMI 60p/50p/30p/24p,Component 60p/50p

  • AV Input Navigation/ EZ Input searching

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)

  • Language

    EN/FR/TH/MA/IN/AR/HE/RU/Kurd/Far/VN/SP/PO

  • Quick Menu

    Aspect Ratio/Clear voice2/Picture mode/Sound mode/Audio/Sleep Timer/favorite/USB Device

CHANNEL (PROGRAM)

  • Auto Tuning / Programming

    Yes

  • Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)

    Yes

  • Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)

    Yes

  • Favorite Channel Programming

    Yes

TIME/CLOCK

  • Auto/ Manual Clock

    Yes

  • On Time/ Off Time

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Auto Off/ Auto Sleep

    Yes

SIDE INTERFACE

  • HDMI In

    Yes (4)

  • USB 2.0

    Yes (2)

REAR INTERFACE

  • RF In

    Yes (1)

  • AV In

    Yes (1)

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    Yes (1)

  • Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)

    Yes (1)

  • RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

    Yes (1)

  • PC Audio Input

    Yes (1)

  • LAN (Wired)

    Yes (1)

  • RS-232C (Control / SVC)

    Yes (1)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes (1)

  • Phone Jack(component)

    Yes(1)

  • Wireless Control

    Yes (1)

CABINET DESCRIPTION

  • Rear Cabinet Style

    Metal

  • Logo Lighting

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    Invisible Speaker

  • Local Key Type

    Tact

  • Swivel (°)

    (20º / 20º) TBD

REMOTE CONTROLLER

  • Type

    S-Con,Motion remote : option

POWER (W)

  • Voltage, Hz

    100~240Vac 50-60Hz

  • Consumption (Average)

    140

  • Stand-by

    0.1W ↓(LED OFF)

WEIGHT (KG)

  • Set (w/o stand)

    13.4

  • SET (w/ stand)

    15.7

  • In Carton

    18.9

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD) (MM)

  • SET (w/o stand)

    999x623x30.9

  • SET (w/ Stand)

    999x681x255

  • In Carton

    1181x745x109

