Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
75 Inch LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 (2024) + XBOOM Party Speaker, Pixel Art, 250W - XL7S

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

75 Inch LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 (2024) + XBOOM Party Speaker, Pixel Art, 250W - XL7S

75N80T.XL7S

75 Inch LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 (2024) + XBOOM Party Speaker, Pixel Art, 250W - XL7S

()
  • bundle image
  • front view
  • front view
bundle image
front view
front view

Key Features

  • A world of true color from NanoCell Technology for Pure color with Nano Color , Nano Accuracy
  • α5 AI Processor Gen7 with AI 4K upscaling
  • ThinQ AI webOS with Magic Remote and 4 years of upgrades guaranteed over 5 years with webOS Re:NewProgram
  • 250W Output & 8-inch Woofer - Fill Up the Venue with Huge Sound
  • Dynamic Pixel Lighting & Multi Color Ring Lighting - Light Up the Party
  • Telescopic Handle & Wheels - Take It Everywhere
More
Print

Key Specs

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

Nano Color

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 channel

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1678 x 964 x 59.9

TV Weight without Stand

31.4

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Direct

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

Nano Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

AI Upscaling

4K Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1678 x 964 x 59.9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1678 x 1027 x 361

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1820 x 1115 x 200

TV Stand (WxD)

1344 x 361

TV Weight without Stand

31.4

TV Weight with Stand

31.8

Packaging Weight

40.7

VESA Mounting (WxH)

400 x 400

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Output

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

ThinQ

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Full Web Browser

Yes

Room to Room Share

Yes (Receiver)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

Print

All Spec

SPEAKER

Tweeter Unit Type

Cone

Woofer Unit

8" x 1

Tweeter Unit Size

2.5" x 1

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.1

USB

1

GENERAL

Number of Channels

2.1ch (2Way)

Output Power

250 W

EQ

Sound Boost

Yes

Standard

Yes

Custom EQ(App)

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

POWER SUPPLY

AC Adaptor Jack

Yes

BATTERY

Battery Charging time (Hrs)

3.5

Battery Life (Hrs)

20

POWER CONSUMPTION

Power-on mode

65 W

Stand-by mode

0.5 W

CONVENIENCE

Multipoint

Yes

Wireless party link (Dual mode)

Yes

Wireless party link (Multi mode)

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Yes

Lighting

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPX4

Battery Indicator

Yes

Security lock

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Speaker

310 x 700 x 316 mm

Carton Box

812 x 436 x 380 mm

WEIGHT

Net Weight

15.5 kg

Gross Weight

18.5 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

AC Adaptor

Yes

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 