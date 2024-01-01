We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
75 Inch LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 (2024) + XBOOM Party Speaker, Pixel Art, 250W - XL7S
Key Features
- A world of true color from NanoCell Technology for Pure color with Nano Color , Nano Accuracy
- α5 AI Processor Gen7 with AI 4K upscaling
- ThinQ AI webOS with Magic Remote and 4 years of upgrades guaranteed over 5 years with webOS Re:NewProgram
- 250W Output & 8-inch Woofer - Fill Up the Venue with Huge Sound
- Dynamic Pixel Lighting & Multi Color Ring Lighting - Light Up the Party
- Telescopic Handle & Wheels - Take It Everywhere
-
75 Inch LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 (2024)
-
XBOOM Party Speaker, Pixel Art, 250W - XL7S
Key Specs
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Nano Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1678 x 964 x 59.9
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
31.4
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
-
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Nano Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
AI Upscaling
-
4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1678 x 964 x 59.9
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1678 x 1027 x 361
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1820 x 1115 x 200
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
1344 x 361
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
31.4
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
31.8
-
Packaging Weight
-
40.7
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
400 x 400
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
HDMI Input
-
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
2ea
-
USB Input
-
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 24
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Room to Room Share
-
Yes (Receiver)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote MR24
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Attached)
All Spec
SPEAKER
-
Tweeter Unit Type
-
Cone
-
Woofer Unit
-
8" x 1
-
Tweeter Unit Size
-
2.5" x 1
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.1
-
USB
-
1
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
-
2.1ch (2Way)
-
Output Power
-
250 W
EQ
-
Sound Boost
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Custom EQ(App)
-
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
POWER SUPPLY
-
AC Adaptor Jack
-
Yes
BATTERY
-
Battery Charging time (Hrs)
-
3.5
-
Battery Life (Hrs)
-
20
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Power-on mode
-
65 W
-
Stand-by mode
-
0.5 W
CONVENIENCE
-
Multipoint
-
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Dual mode)
-
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Multi mode)
-
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
-
Yes
-
Lighting
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX4
-
Battery Indicator
-
Yes
-
Security lock
-
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Speaker
-
310 x 700 x 316 mm
-
Carton Box
-
812 x 436 x 380 mm
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight
-
15.5 kg
-
Gross Weight
-
18.5 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
AC Adaptor
-
Yes
